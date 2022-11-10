U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Culver's Supporting the Fight Against Hunger With Concrete Mixer Sales From Nov. 14-18

·2 min read

Restaurant chain's Concretes for a Cause event gives back to local food security initiatives

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 34 million Americans face food insecurity on a regular basis, and from Nov. 14-18, Culver's restaurants nationwide are joining the effort to assist them. During the Concretes for a Cause event, $1 from every Concrete Mixer® sold will go to local food banks.

From Nov. 14-18, Culver's restaurants nationwide will donate $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to a local food bank as part of the Concretes for a Cause fundraiser.

All Culver's restaurants systemwide will take part in the Concretes for a Cause event. The 880+ locations in 26 states will each select a local hunger relief organization to support with their proceeds from the fundraiser.

"Increasing access to quality, nutritious food is a cause that we are proud to champion at Culver's," said Julie Fussner, Culver's vice president of marketing. "It's our privilege and honor to support our communities with the Concretes for a Cause event, and we're thankful to all our guests who will join us as they help their neighbors in need."

Concretes for a Cause is part of Culver's Give Local program, in which Culver's restaurants support organizations and causes in their communities. Culver's also supports the creation of a nutritious and sustainable food supply through its Thank You Farmers® Project, which has raised over $3.5 million since 2013.

To find directions and contact information for your local Culver's, visit https://www.culvers.com/locator.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 880 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

CONTACT

Nathan Dupont
608.256.6357
ndupont@hiebing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culvers-supporting-the-fight-against-hunger-with-concrete-mixer-sales-from-nov-14-18-301673696.html

SOURCE Culver's

