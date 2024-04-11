Cumberland County Schools plans to ask county for $3.5M. Here's why.

Cumberland County Schools is asking the county for a $3.5 million increase for the next school year, according to a proposed budget from Superintendent Marvin Connelly.

Connelly presented the district’s recommended budget to board members Tuesday night.

The budget will receive one more review from the board’s finance committee, before the full board considers its final approval May 7, said Jay Toland, CCS assistant superintendent of business operations.

Connelly told the board that he is recommending allocating more than $21 million from the district’s fund balance to balance the budget.

“This allocation is not just a financial decision but a continued investment in our students and our communities, too,” he said. “However, it is crucial to recognize that relying solely on the fund balance is not sustainable into the future.”

A graph shows Cumberland County Schools' proposed budget for the 2024-2025 school year.

Reason for the increase request

Connelly said the $3.5 million increase request to the county will maintain the district’s central services, support educators and meet state-mandated salary increases; the North Carolina General Assembly is expected to pass legislation this year that would require school districts to provide a 3% increase to employee salaries and an increase in matching benefits.

Toland said the request for an additional $3.5 million for the schools budget “is driven by some inflationary pressures," such as the increase im costs for utilities and other ancillary items.

Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds will expire at the end of this school year, Connelly said.

According to budget documents, about $6 million in those emergency relief funds that were issued after the COVID-19 pandemic have paid for more than 100 jobs and have been used to “address learning loss and academic acceleration of learning.”

If the county agrees to the $3.5 million increase, it would bring the Cumberland County Schools’ local budget to more than $91 million, up from the current year’s budget of $88 million, Toland said.

Using fund balance to balance the budget

At the end of the current budget year on June 30, Toland said, the district is projected to have $37.5 million left in its unrestricted fund.

The unrestricted fund balance represents the amount not tied to state or federal restrictions or used for capital investments.

Toland said the district plans to use $21 million in unrestricted funds to balance the budget next year, leaving the district with $16 million in the fund at the start of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Total budget and biggest expense

According to budget documents, the total proposed school district budget of more than $603.37 million is paid through state, local and federal funds.

Budget documents state that instructional services is the district’s largest expense at about 71.9% of the budget and that about $479 million is expected to be spent on salaries and benefits for more than 6,000 employees.

Budget documents state that there are 3,807 instructional and instructional-support staff, which includes teachers and administrators, while 2,263 employees are in districtwide support jobs like clerical and maintenance.

Local budget

The current expense fund, which is the local budget, is projected to be $115 million and would include $91 million from Cumberland County and $24 million from the unrestricted funds, grants and miscellaneous revenue, the budget documents state.

Cumberland County appropriated more than $87.52 million to the school district for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Budget documents state that the local budget is funded by Cumberland County and “consists of a portion of the county’s ad valorem tax receipts,” while providing “additional funds for the school district’s operations, educational programs, and the general support of the district’s educational efforts.”

The local budget is the only source of funding for maintenance services and utilities.

“Many times, this budget is left to pick up the cost of programs when State funding is insufficient or mandated programs do not come with funding,” budget documents stated.

State funds

The district's state public school fund is expected to be $362 million, and allocations are based on student enrollment, budget documents state.

The projected enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year in Cumberland County is expected to be 48,434, or a decrease of 680 students, budget documents state.

State funding goes toward “guaranteed allotments for classroom teaching positions,” and allotments for programs like the exceptional children program, teacher assistants, non-instructional support and transportation.

Federal funds

The $47 million the district expects to receive in federal funding, "primarily supports students with disabilities and schools with a high proportion of children from low-income families."

Federal funding also supports career and technical education, homeless students and language acquisition programs.

Capital budget

The capital outlay budget, which comes from designated sales tax revenues with annual allocations from Cumberland County, provides funding for buildings, land, improvements, furniture, equipment and vehicles, is expected to be $26 million.

