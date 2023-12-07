Cummings, Gardner receive state honors

Dec. 7—ANDERSON — Two Madison County elected officials have been presented awards by state organizations in recent weeks.

The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council Tuesday announced that prosecutor Rodney Cummings received the Powell-Feller Award.

The Powell-Feller Award is the highest award presented by IPAC. Previous recipients include prosecutors, judges, attorneys general and governors.

In a press release announcing the award it was noted that during his career, Cummings was elected to serve as Indiana's representative on the National District Attorney's Association Board of Directors as well as the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council Board of Directors, Executive Committee, Legislative Committee, Capital Litigation Committee, Media Committee, and is the current president of the Indiana Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.

In presenting the award, Prosecutor Dan Murrie of Daviess County said that Cummings is "the best of us" and has done everything that has ever been asked of him by IPAC with honor and dignity throughout the process.

Cummings said he was incredibly humbled to receive the award.

"I was a police officer and I thought that was the best job I would ever have but nothing has been more meaningful in my life than being a prosecutor, and I'm proud to tell people I am a prosecutor and I hope those of you in this room feel the same way," he said.

The Indiana County Commissioner organization recently announced that Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner was selected as ICC's "2023 Outstanding Supportive Auditor of the Year."

The award is in recognition of his outstanding strengths that he demonstrates to assist his county commissioners to better serve local government and the public, a press release read.

"Gardner has been serving as the Madison County Auditor since 2017, with dedication and professionalism," the press release stated. "He is also a leader and a visionary who has improved the county's financial well-being.

Gardner has participated in various associations and committees that support county auditors, such as the Indiana Auditors Association (IAA) and Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) Legislative Committee, the IAA Education Committee, and the IAA Audit Committee.

The award noted Gardner's efforts in funding the Eisenhower Bridge in Anderson with issuing a bond; reduced the county's debt from $15 million to $5 million; increased the Rainy Day fund from $36,000 to $10.5 million; and paid off the county's unfunded liability in the County Police Pension Plan, saving the county over $1.1 million every year.

"Gardner has been a tremendous asset to his county and its citizens," the award noted. "He has shown outstanding skills and abilities in managing the county's finances and ensuring its long-term stability and prosperity."

