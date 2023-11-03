Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023

Chris Clulow: Great. Thank you very much. Good morning everyone and welcome to our teleconference today to discuss Cummins’ results for the third quarter of 2023. Participating with me today are Jennifer Rumsey, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Smith, our Chief Financial Officer. We will all be available to answer questions at the end of the teleconference. Before we start, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be given today will consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements express our forecasts, expectations, hopes, beliefs, and intentions on strategies regarding the future. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of risks and uncertainties.

More information regarding such risks and uncertainties is available in the forward-looking disclosure statements in the slide deck and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the Risk Factors section of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. During the course of this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures, and we will refer you to our website for the reconciliation of those measures to GAAP financial measures. Our press release, with a copy of the financial statements and a copy of today’s webcast presentation, are available on our website within the Investor Relations section at cummins.com. With that out of the way, I will turn you over to our Chair and CEO, Jennifer Rumsey, to kick us off.

Jennifer Rumsey: Thank you Chris and good morning everyone. I'll start with a summary of our third quarter financial results. Then I will discuss our sales and end market trends by region. I will finish with a discussion of our outlook for 2023. Mark will then take you through more details about our third quarter financial performance and our forecast for the year. Before getting into the details of our performance, I'm excited to first highlight a few major events from the third quarter that demonstrate the continued execution of our strategy. On September 6th, Accelerate by Cummins, Daimler Truck and Bus and PACCAR, along with EV Energy joined forces to accelerate and localize battery cell production and the battery cell supply chain in the United States.

The planned joint venture will manufacture battery cells for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications, creating highly desirable manufacturing jobs in the United States in the growing clean technology sector. Total investment by the partners is expected to be in the range of $2 billion to $3 billion for the 21 gigawatt hour factory with production expected to begin in 2027. We see this partnership as an opportunity to share investment with two long-standing partners while advancing a key technology solution for our customers and industry and collectively to accelerate the energy transition in the United States. In October, Cummins completed its acquisition of two Faurecia commercial vehicle manufacturing plants and their related activities, one in Columbus, Indiana and one in Roman Netherlands.

This acquisition is a natural addition to the Cummins Emission Solutions business and will help ensure we meet current and future demand for low emission products. Lastly, Cummins announced several collaborations with our natural gas X15 engine that further enable our customers to achieve their decarbonization goals. Freightliner announced they are working with Cummins to offer the new X15 natural gas engine and its heavy-duty Freightliner Cascadia trucks. Also Cummins and Knight Transportation, Inc. announced that the industry's largest full truckload company has successfully tested Cummins new X15 engine in Southern California, using renewable natural gas to realize reductions in nitrous oxides and greenhouse gas without compromising performance.

The X15 N, which will launch in North America in 2024 is the first natural gas engine to be designed specifically for the heavy duty on-highway truck application. Now, I will comment on the overall company performance for the third quarter of 2023 and cover some of our key markets, starting with North America before moving on to our largest international market. Demand for our products continued to be strong across many of our key markets and regions. Revenues for the quarter were $8.4 billion, an increase of 15% compared to the third quarter of 2022, driven by the addition of Meritor and strong demand across most global markets. As a reminder, the third quarter of 2022 included two months of consolidated operations for Meritor following the completion of the acquisition on August 3rd of 2022.

EBITDA was $1.2 billion or 14.6% compared to $884 million or 12.1% a year ago. Third quarter 2023 results include $26 million of costs related to the separation of the filtration business. This compares to third quarter 2022 results, which included $77 million of costs related to the acquisition, integration and inventory valuation adjustments of Meritor and $16 [ph] million of costs related to the separation of the filtration business. Excluding those items, EBITDA percentage of 14.9% in the third quarter of 2023 represented an improvement from 13.3% we delivered in 2022. We as the benefits of higher volume and pricing exceeded increased selling administrative, research and development expenses and inflation costs. Third quarter of 2020 also included a onetime employee recognition bonus of $56 million.

Research and development expense increased in the third quarter as we continue to invest in the products and technologies that will create advantages for us in the future, particularly in the Engine, Components, and Accelera segments. In addition, operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2023 was a record inflow of $1.5 billion compared to the $382 million in the third quarter of 2022 as we continue to focus on our working capital management within the business. I'm proud of our leaders and employees for their efforts in driving down costs and operational focus to achieve this record result for the quarter, and we will continue to focus on strong cash generation moving forward. Our third quarter revenues in North America grew 16% to $5.2 billion compared to last year, driven by the addition of Meritor and strong demand in our core markets.

Industry production of heavy-duty trucks in the third quarter was 74,000 units, up 1% from 2022 levels, while our heavy-duty unit sales were 29,000, up 18% from last year, reflecting strong demand for our products. Industry production of medium-duty trucks was 37,000 units in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 7% from 2022 levels, while our unit sales were 32,000, up 19% from 2022. We shipped 41,000 engines to Stellantis for use in their Ram pickups in the third quarter of 2023, flat with 2022 levels. Engine sales to construction customers in North America decreased by 8%, driven primarily by high inventory in the channel. Revenues in North America Power generation increased 15% as industrial and data center demand improved and supply constraints eased modestly.

Our international revenues increased by 13% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a year ago with the addition of Meritor and strong demand across most markets. Third quarter revenues in China, including joint ventures, were $1.6 billion, an increase of 24% as markets continue to recover compared to a very weak third quarter of 2022. Industry demand for medium- and heavy-duty trucks in China was 243,000 units, an increase of 48% from last year. Our sales and units, including joint ventures, were 41,000, an increase of 36%. In light-duty markets in China, we saw increase of 14% from 2022 levels at 442,000 units, while our units sold, including joint ventures, were 26,000, an increase of 12%. Industry demand for excavators in the third quarter was 40,000 units, a decrease of 30% from 2022 levels.

The decrease in market size is due to weaker activity in construction. Our units sold were 7,000 units flat with 2022 levels as increased penetration at new and existing customers offset the declining market. Sales of power generation equipment in China increased 5% in the third quarter, primarily driven by slight improvement in non-data center markets. Third quarter revenues in India, including joint ventures, were $730 million, an increase of 13% from the third quarter a year ago. Industry truck production increased by 17%, while our shipments increased 23%. Power Generation revenues decreased by 16% due to the second quarter -- ahead of emissions regulation changes. Now, let me provide our outlook for 2023, including some comments on individual regions and end markets.

Based on our current forecast, we are raising full year 2023 revenue guidance to be up 18% to 21% versus last year. We are also narrowing our EBITDA guidance range to be 15.2% to 15.4%. We now expect higher full year revenues in our Components segment and higher profitability in our Power Systems segment, offset by decreased profitability in our engine business as a result of softening aftermarket and off-highway markets. We are raising our forecast for heavy-duty trucks in North America to be 280,000 to 300,000 units in 2023 after a strong third quarter. Our current guidance forecast lower industry truck production in the quarter. While orders remain relatively strong, inventory management, truck component shortages, limiting our OEM production rates and fewer working days are all contributing to our view for the quarter.

In North America medium-duty truck market, we're maintaining full year 2023 market size guidance of 135,000 to 150,000 units, up 5% to 15% from 2022. While we continue to work to increase our production through rebalancing across our global plants and improving the supply base, industry production continues to be limited due to other supply chain constraints. Consistent with our prior guidance, our engine shipments for pickup trucks in North America are expected to be 140,000 to 150,000 units in 2023, volume levels in line with 2022. Additionally, we maintain our guidance for North America construction to be down 10% to flat, driven by high channel inventory and softening market conditions. In China, we project total revenue, including joint ventures to increase approximately 15% in 2023, driven by share growth, better volumes and content increase.

We project a 15% to 25% improvement in heavy- and medium-duty truck demand and 10% to 20% improvement in light-duty truck market coming off the low market levels in 2022 and that's consistent with the prior guidance. Despite the slow pace of recovery in the China truck market, we are continuing to see strong performance for the 15-liter natural gas engine, which we launched in 2021. Due to the expanding fuel cost differential, approximately 20% of the heavy-duty market is expected to be natural gas power by the end of 2023. In the short time since launching our new natural gas product in China, our share has been ramping up with strong customer reception in the heavy-duty market, and we expect momentum to continue into the fourth quarter. We look forward to launching the 15-liter natural gas engine in North America in 2024.

We expect China construction volume to be flat to down 10% in line with prior guidance, consistent with the tepid economy and weaker overall activity. In India, we project total revenue, including joint ventures, to be up approximately 6% in 2023, consistent with our prior forecast. We expect industry demand for trucks to be flat to up 5% for the year. We project our major global high horsepower markets to remain strong in 2023. Sales of mining engines are expected to be flat to up 10%, consistent with our prior guide. Revenues in the global power generation markets are expected to increase 15% to 20%, consistent with our prior guide, with the strong performance driven primarily by improvement in the data center and mission-critical markets.

For Accelera, we expect full year sales to be $350 million to $400 million and also maintain our EBITDA guidance of the expected loss of $420 million to $440 million for 2023. Within components, Cummins expects revenues contributed by the Meritor business for 2023 to be $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion, and EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 10.5% to 11%. In summary, we are raising our guidance on sales of up 18% to 21% and narrowing our EBITDA guidance range from 15.2% to 15.4%. Our guidance for the full year implies weaker revenue in the fourth quarter. While demand remained strong in several markets, softening in the aftermarket demand, a continued weak outlook in China, continued industry supply constraints impacting North America truck production and inventory management efforts across many markets are some of the factors driving the lower fourth quarter run rate.

In view of the lower forecasted revenues, we have initiated actions to reduce costs in our business, particularly in selling and administrative costs. In order to lower costs as we move into next year, we are offering voluntary retirement and a voluntary separation program in select regions and parts of our business for eligible exempt employees. We will continue to monitor our end markets closely and assess the need for further action while continuing to invest for our future. During the quarter, we returned $238 million to shareholders in the form of dividends. Our long-term strategic goal is to return approximately 50% of operating cash flow to shareholders. The strong execution from the second quarter of 2023 continued into the third quarter, driving record operating cash flow despite the ongoing challenges in our operating environment.

As we look forward to the opportunities ahead, we have a strong, capable leadership team who will help us successfully navigate an exciting and changing future. Today, I was also pleased to announce several promotions on my leadership team, which will be effective January 1 of next year. First, Srikanth Padmanabhan, currently Vice President and President of the Engine Business, will take on a newly created role of Executive Vice President and President of Operations. In this role, Srikanth will be an important work that will define and drive improvements in how we operate as a company through the energy transition and ensure our success of our operational priorities. Throughout his more than 30 years at Cummins, Srikanth has worked across many of Cummins businesses and regions, and consistently pushed the boundaries of customer-focused innovation to position Cummins as the leading powertrain supplier of choice in the transition to a net zero future.

Srikanth is a result and people-driven leader and is the perfect choice to lead this work. Second, Brett Merritt, currently Vice President of On-Highway Engine Business and Strategic Customer Relations will assume the role of Vice President and President of the Engine Business, replacing Srikanth when he takes his new role. Brett has spent more than 25 years in the automotive and commercial vehicle industry and more than 14 at Cummins. The past 11 spent leading and growing On-Highway Business from 800,000 engines in 2012 to 1.2 million engines last year. Brett is an experienced business leader and a trusted partner to many of our key customers, and I'm excited for Brett to lead this segment. Bonnie Fetch, currently Vice President of Global Supply Chain, will assume the role of Vice President and President of our Distribution Business, replacing Tony Satterthwaite., who has been acting as Interim Head of DBU.

Bonnie, who previously led supply chain for DBU has led for Cummins global supply chain and manufacturing organization, including Cummins new and ReCon parts business since early 2022, where she led her team in navigating the many complex supply chain challenges as well as improved operational and functional performance. For more than 30 years of experience, including 20 years at Caterpillar, before coming to Cummins, includes General Management, HR and Supply Chain Leadership and makes her uniquely qualified for this role. I'm excited for her to leverage her broad experience to run this segment. This is a period of change for our company, and it's also an exciting one. I want to end by thanking our Cummins employees who continue to work tirelessly to meet our customer needs and respond to the strong demand levels by ensuring quality products, strengthening our some relationships and navigating continued supply chain challenges.

Our results reflect our focus on delivering strong operating performance, investing in future growth and bringing sustainable solutions to decarbonize our industry, while returning cash to shareholders. Now let me turn it over to Mark.

Mark Smith: Thank you, Jen, and good morning, everyone. Third quarter revenues were $8.4 billion, up 15% from a year ago. Sales in North America increased 16% and international revenues grew 13%. Organic sales growth was 10%, driven by improved pricing and strong demand for our On-Highway and power generation products. 5% of the total increase in sales was driven by the addition of Meritor. EBITDA was $1.2 billion or 14.6% of sales for the quarter including $26 million of costs associated with the planned separation of Atmus. EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $884 million or 12.1% of sales, including $16 million of costs associated with the planned set for [ph] Atmus. And $77 million of our integration and inventory valuation adjustments related to the acquisition of Meritor.

Excluding the Atmus separation costs and Meritor adjustments, Underlying EBITDA third quarter was 14.9% compared to 13.3% a year ago. The higher EBITDA percentage was driven by favorable pricing to cover rising input costs and improved logistics costs, partially offset by higher variable compensation associated with the stronger overall company financial performance. In addition, we issued a onetime employee recognition bonus in the third quarter of last year, totaling $56 million. To provide clarity on operational performance in comparison to our guidance and excluding costs associated with the planned separation of Atmus and the acquisition integration and inventory valuation stats related to the acquisition of Meritor in my following comments.

As a reminder, we completed the acquisition of Meritor in August of 2022, resulting in one additional month of operational performance in Q3 this year compared to last year. Now I'll go into more detail by line item. Gross margin for the quarter was $2.1 billion or 24.6% of sales compared to $1.7 billion or 22.9% last year. Gross margin increased by 170 basis points, driven by favorable pricing and logistics costs and the impact of the onetime employee bonus last year, partially offset by higher variable compensation expenses. Selling, admin and research expenses were $1.2 billion or 14.1% of sales compared to $997 million or 13.6% with the increase primarily driven by both higher variable compensation and higher engineering costs associated with new products across the company.

Income from joint ventures was $118 million, $48 million higher than the previous year, driven by the receipt of technology fees and slowly improving demand in China, which boosted the operational results. Other income was a negative $7 million or $20 million lower than a year ago, driven by foreign currency translation. Also included in other income was $28 million of mark-to-market losses on investments. Interest expense increased by $36 million, primarily due to highest higher interest rates on the floating rate portion of our debt. The all-in effective tax rate in the third quarter was 21.4%, including $5 million or $0.03 per diluted share of favorable discrete items. All-in net earnings for the quarter was $656 million or $4.59 per diluted share, including $26 million or $0.14 per diluted share of costs associated with the separation of Atmus.

All-in net earnings in the third quarter of last year were $400 million or $2.82 per diluted share, which included $16 million of costs associated with the planned separation of Atmus and $77 million of acquisition and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Meritor. All-in operating cash flow was a record quarterly inflow of $1.5 billion, $1.1 billion higher than last year, driven by solid earnings and continued focus on working capital management. Generating strong operating cash flow remains a key focus area for the company, and we were pleased with the progress in the third quarter. I will now comment on segment performance and our guidance for 2023. As a reminder, 2023 guidance includes a full year of operations for Meritor and Atmus and excludes any costs of benefit related to the separation of Atmus.

Guidance also excludes the impact of any cost reduction activities within Cummins in the fourth quarter. As Jen mentioned, we're raising our revenue guidance for the company to 18% to 21%, up slightly from our previous guidance of 15% to 20%, driven by strong demand in North America. EBITDA is now expected to be 15.2% to 15.4% compared to our previous range of 15% to 15.7%. And we are also narrowing the EBITDA ranges for most of our business segments. Components segment revenue was $3.2 billion, an increase of 20%. EBITDA was 14.2%. Back with the prior year, while EBITDA dollars increased from $384 million to $461 million. Meritor -- Cummins Meritor revenues in the third quarter were $1.2 billion, and EBITDA was $129 million or 11% of sales, a significant improvement from last year and in line with our expectations.

For the Components Segment, we now expect total 2023 revenues to increase 35% to 40%, a 3% increase from our previous revenue guidance with EBITDA in the range of 14.2% to 14.7% compared to our previous range of 14.1% to 14.8%. Within Components, Meritor revenues are expected to be $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion, consistent with prior guidance. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 10.5% to 11% compared to our previous forecast of 10.3% to 11%. Lots of small changes in the individual segment guidance as we get closer to the end of the year. For the Engine segment, third quarter revenues were $2.9 billion, an increase of 5% from a year ago. EBITDA 13.5% compared to 13% in 2022 driven by operational improvements and the impact of the one-time employee bonus in the prior year.

In 2023, we project revenues for the Engine business will increase 2% to 7% and consistent with our prior projection and EBITDA in the range of 13.6% to 14.1%, a slight decrease from our previous guide of 13.8% to 14.5% due to a continuing softening in our aftermarket revenues and some weaker demand in some off-highway markets. In the Distribution segment, revenues were $2.5 billion, 13% higher than last year. EBITDA increased as a percent of sales to 12.1% and compared to 10% of sales a year ago, driven by stronger volumes, improved pricing and the impact of the onetime employee bonus last year. We expect distribution revenues to be up 10% to 15%, consistent with prior guidance and narrowing the expected EBITDA range to 11.9% to 12.4%. In the Power Systems business, revenues were $1.4 billion, an increase of 7%.

And EBITDA increased from 14.3% to 16.2%, continuing a trend of last six quarters of improving margins driven by pricing, higher volumes, operational and cost reduction activities have all contributed to the continuing improving performance. In 2023, we expect revenues to be up 8% to 13%, consistent with the prior guidance. And we're raising the expected EBITDA to be in the range of 14.8% to 15.3%, up from our previous projection of 14.3% to 15%. Seller revenues more than doubled to $103 million, driven by electrolyzer project delivery, higher demand for battery electric systems in the North American school bus market and the addition of the Siemens Commercial Vehicle business electric powertrain portion of the --. Our EBITDA loss in the segment of $114 million will continue to support strong future growth.

Our guidance for the topline and the bottom line [indiscernible] unchanged with revenues in the range of $350 million to $400 million and net losses of $420 million to [Technical Difficulty]. Our effective tax rate for the year is expected to be approximately 22% in 2023, excluding any discrete items. Our outlook for capital investments is unchanged and expected to be in the range of $1.2 billion to [indiscernible]. We will continue to focus on deploying cash to fund investments that drive profitable growth, debt reduction, and returning cash to shareholders through dividend this year. In summary, we delivered strong sales, solid profitability in the third quarter and record operating cash flow. We'll continue to focus on managing working capital delivering strong margins and investing in the products and technologies that will drive future growth.

As we indicated last quarter, we see signs of softening aftermarket demand and weaker demand in some industrial parts. These, combined with less production days in the fourth quarter are expected to contribute to lower revenues and profitability. Have initiated some steps to the costs, as Jennifer outlined, and we'll continue to monitor our end markets closely and assess the need for further actions. Our priorities in 2023 for capital allocation, as I've said, to reinvest for growth, increase the dividend, and reduce debt. In July, we announced a 7% increase in the dividend, our 14th consecutive year of quarterly dividend growth. And through the end of the third quarter, we have reduced debt by $390 million. Furthermore, in October, we reduced debt by a further $650 million, consistent with our plans for the year.

Thank you for your interest today. Now, let me turn it back over to Chris.

Chris Clulow: Thank you, Mark. Out of consideration to others on the call, I would ask that you limit yourself to one question and a related follow-up. If you have an additional question, please rejoin the queue. Operator, we're ready for our first question.

Operator: Thank you. Our first question is from Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

