Cummins Inc.'s (NYSE:CMI) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already know that Cummins' (NYSE:CMI) stock increased by 1.5% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Cummins' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cummins is:

21% = US$2.2b ÷ US$10b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.21 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Cummins' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Cummins seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 13%. This certainly adds some context to Cummins' decent 7.3% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Cummins' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 8.1% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is CMI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cummins Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (implying that the company retains 60% of its profits), it seems that Cummins is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Cummins has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 33%. Still, forecasts suggest that Cummins' future ROE will rise to 27% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Cummins' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

