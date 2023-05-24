Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cummins is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$3.2b ÷ (US$31b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Cummins has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Cummins' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cummins here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Cummins Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 55% more capital into its operations. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Cummins has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Cummins has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Cummins does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cummins that you might be interested in.

