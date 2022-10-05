U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.80
    -11.97 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.88
    +1.36 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.10
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.43 (-2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9890
    -0.0096 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0146 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5750
    +0.3760 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,153.33
    -37.51 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.15
    -1.26 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

CUNY SPH and Yale researchers awarded $1.1 million to implement new opioid intervention platform

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past two decades, drug overdose deaths in the U.S. have increased manifold, with over 70% of 2019 drug deaths attributable to opioids. Connecticut in particular is among the top 10 states with the highest rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in the country, with that number increasing by 285% from 2012 to 2020.

The National Institutes of Health has awarded a two-year, $1,147,508 grant to CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) Associate Professor Nasim Sabounchi and Yale School of Medicine Assistant Professor Rebekah Heckmann to test a new evidence-based intervention that links people who have overdosed with access to medication for opioid use disorder, harm reduction services and recovery supports.

Sabounchi, Heckmann, and colleagues will implement a comprehensive telehealth platform that can be deployed at the site of an overdose or in the emergency department with minimal time or effort by existing staff. The platform will provide real-time access to providers who prescribe medication for opioid use disorder and other harm reduction services for high-risk individuals and may remove many of the barriers to follow up that these individuals face.

The researchers will collect high-quality data about the processes and outcomes associated with deployment of this platform in Connecticut that can be integrated with their existing system dynamics model to determine how or whether interventions should be implemented more broadly in the future.

"There is a great need to expedite and facilitate access to medication for opioid use disorder and respond effectively to witnessed overdoses," says Sabounchi. "Our long-term goal is to implement these novel system dynamics modeling and telehealth strategies in Connecticut, with subsequent dissemination nationally, ultimately improving access to medication and reducing overdose events and fatalities."

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R61DA057675. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

For media inquiries, contact:

Ariana Costakes
Communications Editorial Manager
ariana.costakes@sph.cuny.edu

About CUNY SPH

The CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) is committed to promoting and sustaining healthier populations in New York City and around the world through excellence in education, research and service in public health and by advocating for sound policy and practice to advance social justice and improve health outcomes for all. sph.cuny.edu

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cuny-sph-and-yale-researchers-awarded-1-1-million-to-implement-new-opioid-intervention-platform-301641926.html

SOURCE CUNY SPH

Recommended Stories

  • Better Alzheimer's Disease Stock: Eli Lilly or Biogen?

    One of these stocks has significantly outperformed the other over the past year. Will that continue?

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Shares Tumbled 23.4% in September

    What happened Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), a biotech company that specializes in oncology and pain therapies, dropped 23.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.

  • Summit Therapeutics Seeks Partnership For Phase 3 Infection Candidate Development

    In an SEC filing, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) said it would seek partners or divestiture of ridinilazole as the path forward for the clinical development of the asset. Ridinilazole is the company’s Phase 3 product candidate for Clostridioides difficile infection (C. diff. infection or CDI). As a result of this determination, the company will discontinue its only active study for ridinilazole, a pediatric clinical trial evaluating ridinilazole, for treating adolescent patients with CDI

  • Bluebird Bio's 2nd Approval Doesn't Guarantee Survival

    Fewer still earn multiple regulatory approvals. Bluebird Bio is one of the lucky exceptions after earning FDA approval for Zynteglo and Skysona in the third quarter. An exodus of executives, a precariously low cash position, and a fierce competitive landscape suggest the gene therapy pioneer still may not live up to expectations.

  • How $1 billion deal with San Francisco biotech could change how we prep for flu season

    The company has been without a product on the market since the FDA withdrew emergency use authorization in April of its Covid 19 treatment as the Covid virus mutated.

  • Is Exelixis' (EXEL) Growth Story Likely to Continue?

    Exelixis' (EXEL) efforts to expand Cabometyx's label and develop additional drugs to expand its portfolio should reap rewards for the company.

  • Norwegian drops COVID-19 testing, vaccination and masking. MarketWatch asks health experts, ‘Would you take a cruise?’

    'A lot of passengers on cruises fall into high-risk groups, and medical care and evacuation are challenging,' said the University of Utah's Andrew Pavia.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A typical retired couple age 65 in 2022 can expect subsequent medical expenses of $315,000, according to the annual Fidelity Investments Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate. Many people aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of health care in retirement.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Be Great Long-Term Buys

    Investing in equities during a downturn can be challenging. With that in mind, let's examine two stocks that have lagged the market this year but could be significant winners in the long run: HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM). Here's the thing about healthcare stocks -- medical services are always in demand.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are developing remarkable therapies that, instead of merely treating disorders, have the potential to cure them or at least make an impact that no other drug has to date. The reason that's not a big cause for alarm is that the company's second-quarter revenue of $2.86 billion would be up 20% over the same period in 2021 if its COVID-19 therapy, REGEN-COV, was excluded from total revenue. The company's sales of the treatment ended late last year when government contracts for the therapy ended.

  • Labcorp finalizes agreement with Ascension, will manage hospital's laboratories in 10 states

    With an agreement for a strategic collaboration finalized, Burlington-based Labcorp will now manage the hospital-based laboratories of Ascension, one of the nation's largest health systems, in 10 states. Labcorp has also acquired select related assets of Ascension's outreach laboratory business.

  • Kalvista Crashes Nearly 60% After Adding HAE Drug To The Scrap Heap

    Kalvista Pharmaceuticals scrapped an experimental hereditary angioedema drug on Tuesday due to safety issues, and the biotech stock tumbled.

  • Iovance (IOVA) Focuses on Seeking Nod for Melanoma Therapy

    Iovance (IOVA) is progressing with its pipeline development. Management, after many delays, initiated a rolling BLA filing with the FDA for its lead candidate in metastatic melanoma.

  • Eiger's stock falls 20% after telling investors it won't seek FDA authorization for COVID-19 drug

    Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. tumbled 20.4% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it will not pursue emergency authorization of its experimental treatment for mild and moderate COVID-19 infections. It had asked the Food and Drug Administration to consider an EUA application based on data from the Together trial, a Phase 3 study that has assessed 11 possible treatments for COVID-19 that is being conducted in Brazil and Canada. Eiger said the FDA instead recommended th

  • KetaMD Expands Access to Breakthrough Ketamine Therapy in Florida to Battle the Growing Mental Health Crisis and Shortage of Mental Health Care Providers

    Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 4960) a medical research and telemedicine company with clinics providing innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for depression and related disorders, is thrilled to announce the expanded availability of treatments offered by KetaMD, Inc. ("KetaMD") in Florida. KetaMD is a wholly owned subsidiary providing access to at-home ketamine treatments for people suffering from depression and related men

  • Michigan reports 12,880 new coronavirus cases, 143 deaths over last week

    Michigan now has a total of 2,849,047 cases and 38,767 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday.

  • Should You Buy the Dip With Bluebird Bio?

    With shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) down nearly 43% so far in 2022, it's reasonable to think that the gene therapy maverick is looking a bit worse for the wear. The past couple of years saw it retreating from the EU market, facing questions from regulators about the safety of its therapies, and confronting concerns about its solvency moving forward by doing extensive layoffs. There are two big reasons supporting a purchase of Bluebird stock.

  • Vir Biotech Secures US Government Contract For Influenza & Other Infectious Disease Candidates

    With its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody sidelined in the U.S. since April and plans for full approval no longer in the cards, Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) is focusing on influenza product. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' BARDA has injected $55 million into the company's asset, dubbed VIR-2482, with the potential for up to $1 billion to advance the development across that program and others. As part of the multi-year contract, Vir could be on tap to create as many as ten candid

  • Endo Launches Unscripted Video Series With Real Dupuytren's Contracture Patients

    Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) announced today the launch of its new branded video series, Coffee & Cords, which aims to educate people about Dupuytren's contracture (DC), a progressive hand condition that results in the formation of a collagen rope-like cord that pulls fingers toward the palm and affects an estimated 14 million Americans.

  • Ayurvedic Cooking Aims to Help You Achieve Holistic Wellness—Here's How to Try This Ancient Practice

    The benefits of Ayurvedic cooking have been observed over thousands of years, including better digestion, clearer skin, and a stronger immune system.