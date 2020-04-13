(Bloomberg) -- A coalition of northeast governors will announce a plan on Monday afternoon for how they will coordinate the reopening of schools and businesses after the coronavirus outbreak subsides, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Any regional plan by the governors could set up a clash with President Donald Trump, who said earlier that he alone had the authority to decide when states would return to normal.

Cuomo, at his daily virus briefing on Monday, declined to provide details about the plan ahead of an announcement scheduled for 2 p.m., which will involve a conference call with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.

“The optimum is a geographically coordinated plan,” he said, adding that “This virus doesn’t understand governmental boundaries.”

The governors’ collaboration reflects the deep desire of Americans to get back to work and resume a semblance of normal life, but it comes as New York continues to post dire statistics about the outbreak’s toll.

New York on Monday eclipsed the grim threshold of 10,000 total deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, after another 671 people died in 24 hours. Before Monday, New York had reported six consecutive days of 700 deaths or more.

On a daily basis, the state continues to report thousands of new infections and hospitalizations, with more than 6,300 new confirmed cases Sunday and nearly 2,000 new patients admitted to hospitals.

The continued spread of the virus, while slowing, raises questions about what kind of infection rate would be considered acceptable under normal conditions -- and whether the goal should be to prevent infections entirely merely contain it enough so that the hospital system can handle the workload.

The process must be careful, incremental and guided by experts rather than political prerogatives, Cuomo said, and the pandemic won’t be truly “over” until a vaccine is available -- which could take as long as 18 months. Ideally, a plan to resume daily life would also involve widespread testing, to allow those without the virus -- and those who have had it but recovered and may now be resistant to it -- to return to work first.

Read More: NYC Can’t Return to Normal Without Universal Testing, De Blasio Says

Cuomo said the restart has to be planned and carried out slowly while keeping an eye on the virus rates. “You’ll start to open that valve on the economic activity, and you’ll turn that valve very slowly reopening the economy, more essential workers, do it carefully do it slowly and do it intelligently,” he said.

Some data shows that conditions are beginning to improve. Hospitalizations continued to flatten, Cuomo said, with total admissions virtually flat at 18,000 and with ICU patients and intubations declining since Sunday. So far, those numbers have been far below the level officials initially braced for.

“It appears we have a plateau,” he said.

(Updates with Cuomo saying crisis won’t be over until there’s a coronavirus vaccine)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.