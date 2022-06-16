Cupcake Box Market is estimated to reach around US$ 366.5 Mn by the end of 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled in global Cupcake Box Market are Plastic Package, Inc., Inno-Pak, LLC, TEMMA SHIKI CO., LTD, LINDAR Corporation, Napco National, Premier Packaging Solutions, Dart Container Corporation, Pactiv LLC, ClipnBox, Robinson Plc & Others

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cupcake box market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 299.9 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a 4.8% CAGR, the market valuation is forecast to top US$ 366.5 Mn by 2032.



A cupcake box is a packaging solution made from plastic or paper & paperboard material to store and deliver cupcakes to the customer. These boxes are available in different sizes based such as less than 2 oz., 2 oz. to 5 oz., 6 oz. to 9 oz., and 10 oz. & above. They protect the cupcakes from any damage during their storage & transportation.

They also protect the cupcakes from external environmental factors and ensure good quality. Cupcake boxes with eye-catching prints & colors are gaining traction among consumers due to their attractive look, making them a suitable option for gifting. They are easy to use, handle, and assemble, and can be reused for other purposes.

Moreover, the availability of customization such as different shapes, colors, and sizes will augment sales. These boxes are being preferred among commercial bakers and home bakers.

The number of home bakers surged across the world during the lockdown phase. As the local bakeries remained shut down, individuals pursuing baking hobbies started to make cakes and cupcakes at home. The culture of gifting cakes & cupcakes to friends, families, and colleagues on their birthdays and anniversaries will bolster sales of cakes and cupcakes, which is expected to have a direct impact on sales of cupcake boxes.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15005

“Increasing preference for appealing packaging solutions to improve brand image and credibility among manufacturers is expected to augment growth in the cupcake box market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Story continues

Key Takeaways:

Based on material, the paper and paperboard segment is projected to hold 60 % of the total market share by the end of 2032.

In terms of size, the 2 oz. to 5 oz. segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 64.2 Mn during 2022-32.

The increasing consumption of cupcakes in Europe and North America will drive sales of cupcake boxes.





Cupcake Box Market Landscape

Key players operating in the cupcake box market include Plastic Package, Inc., LINDAR Corporation, Napco National, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, and Robinson Plc. Also, Inno-Pak, LLC, Dart Container Corporation, Pactiv LLC, McLaren Packaging Ltd, and Alefh Sp z o.o. Sp. K are some of the noticeable players operating in the cupcake box market. The tier 1 players operating in the cupcake market hold around 15-20 of the global cupcake box market.

Key players operating in the global cupcake boxes market are using production facility expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the recent developments in the market include:

In May 2022, the paper-based packaging company named Smurfit Kappa Group announced the expansion of its production capacity by investing in a new packaging plant in Morocco for corrugated packaging.

In November 2021, Graphic Packaging International won 12 awards at the North American PPC Carton Awards which includes- Excellence Award for their McVitie’s Jaffa cakes festive gift box.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15005

How Is Rising Demand For Bakery Packaging Driving Sales Of Cupcake Boxes?

Increasing preference for affordable and convenient food packaging is driving sales of cupcake boxes. In addition to this, consumers are preferring online sales channels for buying food products and ingredients. E-commerce delivery of food products requires robust packaging solutions to ensure the quality maintenance of the product. This is expected to spur demand for effective cupcake boxes for online delivery services.

Cupcake boxes are easy to use and easier to reuse or dispose. Trends such as the introduction of low fat and sugar-free cupcake blends by bakers, a rise in awareness of new flavors and low-calorie cupcakes are expected to spur demand in the market.

Cupcake Box Market By Category

By Material:

Paper and Paperboard

Plastic

By Size:

Less than 2 oz.

2 oz. to 5 oz.

6 oz. to 9 oz.

10 oz. and above

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15005

Cupcake Box Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global cupcake box market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the cupcake box based on the material (paper and paperboard and plastic), and size (less than 2 oz., 2 oz. to 5 oz., 6 oz. to 9 oz., 10 oz. and above) across seven regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Cupcake Box Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2015-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Cupcake Box Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Material

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Analysis by Material, 2015-2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Analysis and Forecast by Material, 2022-2032

5.3.1. Paper and Paperboard

5.3.2. Plastic

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis by Material, 2015-2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Material, 2022-2032

6. Global Cupcake Box Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Size

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Analysis by Size, 2015-2021

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Analysis and Forecast by Size, 2022-2032

6.3.1. Less than 2 oz.

6.3.2. 2 oz. to 5 oz.

6.3.3. 6 oz. to 9 oz.

6.3.4. 10 oz. and above

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis by Size, 2015-2021

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Size, 2022-2032

7. Global Cupcake Box Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Analysis by Region, 2015-2021

7.3. Current Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2022-2032

7.3.1. North America

7.3.2. Latin America

7.3.3. Europe

7.3.4. East Asia

7.3.5. South Asia

7.3.6. Oceania

7.3.7. MEA

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Full Toc@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15005

Download complimentary copy of FMI’s white paper on ‘Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy’ in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging:

Cake Boxes Market Share: Cake Boxes Market - Global industry segment analysis, regional outlook, share, growth Cake Boxes Industry forecast 2019 to 2029 by future market insights

Plasma Bottle Market Outlook: The demand in the global plasma bottle market is estimated to project growth at a CAGR of around 4% to 5% during the assessment period 2022-2032.

Paper Cone Cup Market Demand: Sales of paper cone cups are anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Paperboard Jars Market Sales: The global paperboard jars market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is projected to garner a market value worth USD 265 Billion by 2032.

Oily Waste Can Market Value: The global oily waste can market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 6 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% to be valued at US$ 8.46 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Market Size: The rice paper stand-up pouch market is estimated at US$ 56.5 Billion in 2022 and secure a value of US$ 101.2 Billion 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

PET Syrup Bottle Market Share: The sales in the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) syrup bottle market are anticipated to project growth at an impressive CAGR of 9% to 10% CAGR during the assessment period from 2022 to 2032

Tool Boxes Market Trend: The global tool boxes market size is expected to reach US$ 6.8 Billion and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Luxury Packaging Market Growth: The global luxury packaging sales were valued around US$ 11.8 Bn at the end of 2021. The market is anticipated to increase from US$ 12.1 Bn in 2022 to US$ 18.3 Bn by 2032.

Shrink Wrapper Market Analysis: The global shrink wrapper market is expected to total US$ 842.3 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%, the market value is projected to surpass US$ 1.7 Bn by 2032.

Blood Temperature Indicator Market: The global blood temperature indicator market size reach US$ 210 Mn in 2021. The sales of blood temperature indicators are estimated to total US$ 235 Mn by 2022, increasing at an impressive CAGR of nearly 12% to 13% during the assessment period 2022-2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cupcake-box-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs



