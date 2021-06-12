U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,247.44
    +8.26 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,479.60
    +13.36 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,069.42
    +49.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,335.81
    +24.40 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.78
    +0.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.50
    -16.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2107
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4620
    +0.0030 (+0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4117
    -0.0060 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6350
    +0.2870 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,707.93
    -499.11 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.19
    -17.62 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.06
    +45.88 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,948.73
    -9.83 (-0.03%)
     

Here's a teaser trailer for the 'Cuphead' series that's coming to Netflix

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

It's been nearly two years since we heard that Netflix and Studio MDHR are teaming up on a Cuphead animated series, and now we can get a peek at it in motion. As part of Netflix's "Geeked Week" events, series star Wayne Brady introduced the clip which shows his character King Dice (the devil's right hand man) setting up the action.

There's no release date for the series yet, but the handcrafted animation style that was a highlight of this hit indie game in 2017 seems to have survived the transition intact. According to the trailer it's "coming soon," so hopefully it won't be long before we hear more about this and that COVID-delayed DLC.

