The 'Cuphead' DLC will finally arrive on June 30th

Studio MDHR has finally announced a release date for the long-awaited Cuphead expansion. After a string of delays, The Delicious Last Course will arrive on June 30th, nearly five years after the run-and-gun platformer debuted.

A trailer that emerged at The Game Awards shows more of that gorgeous 1930s-style art that helped make Cuphead so compelling in the first place. The Delicious Last Course takes place on a new island, Inkwell Isle. Along with new weapons and charms, you'll have even more fiendish bossies to battle.

Ms. Chalice, who has unique abilities, will join Cuphead and Mugman on their new adventure. She'll be a playable character in the original game too.

The DLC was announced all the way back in 2018, with a planned release window of sometime the following year, so it's been a long time coming. Even though this is billed as Cuphead's "final challenging quest," this won't be the last we see of the character. An animated Netflix series called The Cuphead Show is in the works.