Cupkin recalls 346,000 children's cups sold on Amazon due to high levels of lead; refund available

A brand that makes children's-sized cups has issued a voluntary recall to consumers after the cups were found to contain high levels of lead.

Soojimus, which makes the Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children's Cups, issued a recall July 20 for about 346,000 cups after they were found to contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, lead is toxic if it is ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects.

The recall involves 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of the cups, sold in pairs. Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations, including a matching straw. The cups were sold online through Cupkin and Amazon from January 2018 through March 2023.

Soojimus has recalled the 8 oz. and 12 oz. Cupkin Doubled-Walled Stainless Steel Children's Cups.

The cups have "Cupkin" printed on their front bottom. Soojimus said the cups should be taken away from children immediately and urged customers to stop using them.

Soojimus will issue a full refund for the cups. Here's how to request one:

Call Soojimus toll-free at 888-721-0096 Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.

Email at CPSC@Cupkin.com.

Request a refund online through Cupkin's website and fill out the recall refund request form.

