U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.50
    -35.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,723.00
    -251.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.25
    -130.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.80
    -15.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.16
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.50
    -7.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    -0.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.52
    +1.36 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1375
    -0.0092 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2600
    -0.1970 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,757.16
    -379.17 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.98
    -16.41 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.04
    -3.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

"CUPW Files Unfair Labour Practice Complaint Against Uber"

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Gig workers in Ontario are fighting back against app-based giant Uber for unlawfully interfering with their rights to organize, end their misclassification, and choose their own union.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), filed an unfair labour practices complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board against Uber for violating the Labour Relations Act. Earlier this year, Uber and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) struck a deal that gave UFCW the right to represent Uber drivers and couriers. This agreement was done in secret without worker input. Uber even used its app and email list to promote the agreement to drivers and couriers.

"Our labour laws prohibit an employer from favouring one union over another while workers are organizing," says Jan Simpson, CUPW National President. "We are supposed to have free and fair democratic choice. Uber influencing or foreclosing on that choice is wrong, and in Ontario it's illegal. But enforcement is complaints-based, which means it's up to us to call them out and seek justice. Filing an Unfair Labour Practices complaint is how we do that."

Gig Workers United has been pushing for app-based workers to be classified as employees, instead of independent contractors, which would provide them with full rights and benefits, and the legal right to unionize.

"Employment rights aren't a la carte, and neither is union membership," says Jennifer Scott, Gig Workers United president. "We've been on the ground organizing, talking to people – worker to worker – and what workers want is to be recognized as employees. We want and deserve full and equal rights and the boss doesn't get to pick and choose which rights we're entitled to."

Adds Scott: "Workers should define and decide what their union looks like and democratically elect their leaders – not the bosses."

Uber's influence in Ontario is far and wide, and Doug Ford's government is all too happy to do their bidding. In April 2022, the Ontario government passed Bill 88, an Act which was clearly influenced by Uber's proposals and didn't fix the misclassification problem, which excludes gig workers from being covered under the Employment Standards Act. "Bad bosses shouldn't get a say in creating labour laws," says Scott. "Why does the government continue to allow Uber to dictate its employment standards?

"Any agreement between workers and their employer must be centered around worker democracy. The government cannot continue to let Uber undermine worker organizing and break the law to get their desired results," adds Simpson. "It's ridiculous that workers have to resort to hiring lawyers and filing complaints for laws to be enforced."

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c0707.html

Recommended Stories

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options

  • Nikola Cannibalized a Ford for Hyped Badger Electric Pickup, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nikola Corp. prototype of the electric vehicle startup’s planned Badger pickup was made partly of components from a Ford Motor Co. F-150 Raptor, the jury in the criminal fraud trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton was told. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $2

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

    The world's richest man worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation.

  • 3M’s Failed Legal Move Leaves Firm Back With Judge It Criticized

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co., facing more than 200,000 lawsuits accusing it of harming soldiers with defective combat earplugs, opens a new round of mediation Thursday overseen by the same federal judge the industrial conglomerate has been feuding with since July.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Fi

  • Germany Working on Historic Takeover of Three Gas Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is in advanced talks to take over Uniper SE and two other large gas importers in a historic step to avoid a collapse of its energy market, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow Af

  • Mother Laura McCall and 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway

    A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

  • Hedge Funder Dalio: Economy and Stocks Set for Big Drop

    While Bridgewater's Ray Dalio sees inflation dropping from current levels, he expects it to remain high, with bond yields rising.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Toomey tells SEC chief to be ‘on notice’ that Supreme Court may overrule new climate rule

    Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee took aim at Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler's plan to implement a new rule requiring disclosure of climate change risks during a hearing Thursday.

  • Putin’s War Is Deepening a Tussle for Influence in Central Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- When Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled across the border to Kazakhstan this week, he wrote in a local newspaper that mutual relations were “rock solid.” Kazakh ties with its traditional Russian ally are not on such a firm footing.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for

  • Germany Weighs Nationalizing Uniper as Energy Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government may increase its stake in Uniper SE above 50% and is open to taking the historic step of fully nationalizing the country’s biggest gas importer to prevent a collapse of the energy system.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Hold

  • France’s EDF Takes $29 Billion Hit Over Shutdown of Nuclear Reactors

    The announcement is a sign of the turmoil at one of Europe’s most important electricity producers as the continent confronts a cutoff of Russian natural gas supplies.

  • Team Putin Threatens Maniacal Response to Bitter War Losses

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe humiliating defeats of Russia’s Armed Forces in Ukraine are prompting the Kremlin’s mouthpieces to propose increasingly violent tactics. Lobbying for a “scorched earth” policy on state television, Russian pundits and expert guests have been openly comparing the Ukrainian battleground to Chechnya, Syria, and even the infamous Beslan school massacre, where Russian special forces killed many hostages along with their terrorist captors.A

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Man Wiped Out Boss’ Family After Getting Rejected for a Job Promotion, Cops Say

    Harris County Sheriff's OfficeA man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massa

  • Class action lawsuit against Zillow, Microsoft hinges on browser tracking activity

    Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ZG) are being accused of wiretapping, according to a class action lawsuit filed Monday by two visitors to Zillow's website. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for Western Washington, alleges that Zillow, a Seattle-based online real estate platform, used a third-party tool from Redmond-based software maker Microsoft to track detailed behaviors of website visitors. While sites and platforms like Facebook and Google use users' location and browsing data to track activity, the suit says that because neither Zillow nor Microsoft received consent to do so, it was illegal.