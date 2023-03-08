Curae Pharma360 Launches OTC Emergency Contraception to Advance Equitable, Reliable Access to Medicines; Partners with Direct Relief to Reach Underserved Women

Curae is a new mission-driven pharmaceutical company created to improve affordable access to important medicines for those in need.

Curae launches with its first product: Over-the-counter (OTC) emergency contraception Levonorgestrel Tablet 1.5 mg.

Curae has partnered with leading humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief to make available emergency contraception through safety-net clinics serving those most in need.

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curae Pharma360 Inc., a mission-driven pharmaceutical company created to advance equitable, reliable access to affordable medicines, and Direct Relief – a leading global humanitarian aid organization – today announced a partnership to provide Curae's OTC emergency contraception product free of charge to clinics that serve the most vulnerable women in the U.S.

Curae Pharma360 is advancing equitable, reliable access to affordable medicines for everyone

"Today, I am excited to announce the launch of Curae Pharma360 Inc. Curae is a mission-first pharmaceutical company committed to meeting access challenges head on, in a moment when medicines are needed most," said Andrea Olariu, Chief Executive Officer. "Expanding on our heritage from Medicines360, Curae's focus is the commercialization of products in the U.S. aimed at overcoming the biggest barriers to access: reliable product supply and affordability." Curae's first product — an OTC emergency contraceptive — will be distributed in partnership with Direct Relief, an organization with a strong program throughout the U.S. to deliver free medicines to the clinics most in need.

About 28 million U.S. residents are without health insurance, and over 19 million women live in contraception deserts, limiting their options for access to sexual and reproductive health care. Recent judicial and legislative changes — including the reversal of Roe v. Wade and swift action by some states to limit access to contraception — have further impaired options for family planning. The people most harmed by these changes are the same people most likely to face other systemic barriers to health care access, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people, people with low incomes, and those living in rural communities.

Story continues

Direct Relief is committed to increasing access to family planning, ending period poverty, and equipping health providers to facilitate safer births. In partnership with Curae, Direct Relief will provide more than 120,000 emergency contraceptives for free to its participating clinics.

"This partnership reaffirms our shared commitment to filling the gaps in women's health. Direct Relief's collaboration with Curae demonstrates the transformational power of two mission-driven organizations joining forces to tackle issues that affect access to reproductive health care and we look forward to helping meet the healthcare needs of underserved women across the country," said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President and CEO. "Curae's product will be made available to women nationwide through our existing US Medical Donation Program providing contraception for free to safety-net health facilities and free clinics, expanding access where women live."

About Curae Pharma360 Inc.

A mission-driven pharmaceutical company committed to advancing equitable, reliable access to affordable medicines for everyone, Curae Pharma360 Inc. is a for-profit subsidiary of Medicines360 , a nonprofit pharmaceutical organization. Building on its heritage from Medicines360, Curae will bring needed, life-changing medicines to market that stabilize supply chains and expand access for populations in need. Curae's first product is the OTC emergency contraception Levonorgestrel Tablet 1.5 mg, otherwise known as the morning after pill. For more information, please visit https://www.curaepharma.com.

About Direct Relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty and emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the U.S. and world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.

Media Contact: Kirsten Maynard, 415-350-4147, kirmaynard@gmail.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curae-pharma360-launches-otc-emergency-contraception-to-advance-equitable-reliable-access-to-medicines-partners-with-direct-relief-to-reach-underserved-women-301765164.html

SOURCE Curae Pharma360 Inc