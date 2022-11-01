U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.00
    +37.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,970.00
    +195.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,588.75
    +141.50 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.40
    +19.40 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.28
    +1.75 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.10
    +16.40 (+1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    +0.85 (+4.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9945
    +0.0058 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.84
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1555
    +0.0088 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1050
    -1.6090 (-1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,525.83
    -159.82 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.52
    +2.32 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.31
    +98.78 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Curaleaf Announces November Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

·2 min read

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during November 2022.

  • MJBizCon – Marijuana Business Conference & Cannabis Expo
    November 15 – 18, 2022
    Curaleaf management will be hosting investor meetings.

  • CannaVest West Institutional Capital Forum
    November 16 – 17, 2022
    Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a keynote fireside chat titled "The State of Cannabis Investing Globally" with James Kirsch, Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners, on November 16 at 9:30 – 10 a.m. PT. Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf, will be participating in a panel titled "Investing in Multi-State Operators: A Look at Business Plans, Operating Models & Future Expansion Opportunities" on November 16 at 10:15 – 11 a.m. PT. Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 142 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Curaleaf IR Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/Curaleaf_IR  
Investor Toolkit: https://ir.curaleaf.com/investor-toolkit
Investor Relations Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-november-investor-community-conference-and-event-participation-301663115.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in a Historic Bear Market

    Chances are you'll never get another opportunity to buy these superb businesses this cheap again.

  • Get Ready for Rough Guidance From AMD

    After two years of strong pandemic-fueled demand, the PC market has fallen into shambles. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), the No. 2 player in both the PC and server CPU markets behind Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), has not escaped the pain. Given the state of the PC market, Intel's weak outlook, and the fact that AMD's new Ryzen desktop chips have a pricing problem, the end of the year is going to be rough for AMD.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Nio posts 10,059 October deliveries, stock pops amid broader China rally

    Nio Inc. said Tuesday morning that it delivered 10,059 vehicles during the month of October, bringing the Chinese electric-vehicle company's year-to-date deliveries up to 92,493. Nio announced that its October deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs as well as 4,080 premium smart electric sedans. "The vehicle production and delivery were constrained by operation challenges in our plants as well as supply chain volatilities due to the COVID-19 situations in certain regions in Ch

  • Uber reports greater than anticipated losses, revenue jumps 72% year-over-year

    Uber reports greater than anticipated Q3 losses, but revenue jumped 72% year-over-year.

  • Alibaba and Nio among Chinese stocks surging as hopes build about potential reopening

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese names were enjoying a sharp rally in premarket trading Tuesday as hopes built about a potential relaxation of the country's severe measures meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

  • Stocks getting downgraded: HanesBrands, Paramount, Caterpillar

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts' downgrades on HanesBrands, Paramount, and Caterpillar.

  • Is Wall Street Overly Negative on Meta Stock?

    Frustration is a reasonable response to Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) aggressive spending on its metaverse ambitions. The logical move would be to cut back on your spending, especially when Meta's Reality Labs segment is bleeding cash. Wall Street disapproves of Meta's actions, and has slaughtered the stock price over the past 12 months.

  • Why Nu Holdings Stock Rocketed 8.8% Higher Monday

    The Brazil-based digital bank may have gotten a boost from the results of the presidential election Sunday in Brazil.

  • TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TuSimple (TSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 14.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Goodyear (GT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.43% and 4.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Looking for Winners in a Down Stock Market? Raymond James Says These 2 Stocks Are Strong Buys

    There are two conflicting trends in the markets today – the bearish macro trend that has seen the S&P fall 19% so far this year, and has seen the tech-heavy NASDAQ get stuck in a true bear market, with a 30% year-to-date loss – and periodic rallies that have overlaid local gains on that background. Looking for winners in this kind of environment, investment firm Raymond James has come round to rate two stocks highly. These are equities that have overperformed so far this year, posting overall ga

  • Airbnb stock drops ahead of Q3 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Airbnb ahead of its third-quarter earnings report expected out.

  • I Just Sold One of My Largest Investments -- And Bought These 7 Stocks With the Money

    One of my largest stock investments, STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), recently agreed to be taken private. I decided to sell my shares, which freed up a large amount of capital to reinvest, and here are the seven stocks I bought with it.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency took the market by storm last year, but in 2022, crypto performance has been more than underwhelming. Bitcoin, still the largest of any crypto, is down 56% year to date, and Ethereum has fallen 58%. In addition to the bubble bursting in crypto, the blockchain-based currencies have yet to provide significant functionality in the world.

  • Why Silicom Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC) were climbing higher today after the company reported third-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates. Tech investors have been eager for good news as the sector had suffered over the past year -- and they found it in Silicom's latest results. Silicom's third-quarter sales increased by 19% from the year-ago quarter to $39.2 million, which beat analysts' consensus estimate of $38.8 million.

  • AMD Q3 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

    It's no secret that it's been rough sailing for AMD shares in 2022, down nearly 60% and coming nowhere near the general market's performance.