Curaleaf Celebrates Second Dispensary Opening in Ocala, FL

·4 min read

Company's retail presence now at 52 locations in Florida and 144 nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its second Ocala dispensary, located at 9268 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL 34472. Curaleaf Ocala Maricamp is the Company's 52nd location to open in the Sunshine State and 144th nationwide.

Curaleaf Ocala Maricamp is a substantial 3,216-square-foot facility featuring a drive-thru for convenience whether patients are on the go or picking up a pre-order. Marion County's newest Curaleaf location offers a broad selection of vaporizers, edibles, concentrates, whole flower and innovative topical products, including Plant Precision Relieve Gel, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Nano Bites, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Live Rosin and its breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select.

The new dispensary recently began welcoming patients and invites the Ocala community to its official grand opening event on Friday, October 7. The grand opening will commence with a ribbon cutting at 10:00 am followed by festivities throughout the day including swag giveaways, games, prizes and local vendors. Registered patients can enjoy a 50% discount at the new location all weekend.

In Ocala and throughout the state, Curaleaf is accepting and distributing donated supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ian, and has also implemented a relief fund for its Florida team members.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Florida, including updates to those dispensaries impacted by Hurricane Ian, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of Curaleaf Ocala Maricamp. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-celebrates-second-dispensary-opening-in-ocala-fl-301642936.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

