Curaleaf is the First Dispensary to Begin Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Hartford, CT

·5 min read

The Company continues to expand its adult-use services across the state

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it will commence adult-use sales at its Hartford, Connecticut location beginning March 1 at 9:00 am EST. Curaleaf Hartford, located at 92 Weston St, is the Company's second dispensary to serve adult-use consumers in Connecticut and the first dispensary in the capital city to offer adult-use products.

In January, Curaleaf began adult-use cannabis sales at its Stamford location. The Company currently serves medical patients at two of its other Connecticut dispensaries in Milford and Groton, and anticipates welcoming adult-use customers at additional locations in the future, pending regulatory approvals.

"Curaleaf is well positioned to serve Connecticut's quickly expanding needs for both the adult-use and medical markets," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "We continue to expand our product offerings, and our knowledgeable team provides our patients and customers with guidance and education on how cannabis can meet their wellness and lifestyle needs."

Curaleaf's dispensaries in Hartford and Stamford both offer adult-use consumers a diverse collection of cannabis goods and services, including whole flower, pre-rolls, Select Elite vaporizers, and Curaleaf's breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select. Patients and customers across Connecticut can participate in Curaleaf's revamped rewards program earning loyalty points for every dollar spent that can be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at any Curaleaf-operated dispensary.

At Curaleaf Hartford, existing medical patients will have priority access into the dispensary through a dedicated medical patient entrance, experience quicker check-ins with a dedicated staff, and will have a separate line for check-out. In addition, patients will continue to have access to Curaleaf's Compassionate Care Plan, along with its outstanding pharmacy team and patient consult rooms.

As an appreciation for the Company's patients and consumers, Curaleaf Hartford will host a celebration on Friday, March 3rd, featuring vendor sponsored giveaways, product discounts, music and complimentary food and drinks. Curaleaf Hartford operates from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm EST Monday through Saturday, and 9:00 am to 7:00 pm EST on Sundays. For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Connecticut, please visit https://ct.curaleaf.com/.

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 148 dispensaries, and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 
This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the commencement of adult-use sales at Curaleaf Hartford. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Jordon Rahmil, Sr. Director Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-is-the-first-dispensary-to-begin-adult-use-cannabis-sales-in-hartford-ct-301759230.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/01/c8988.html

