Teck Coal Limited to Pay $60 Million for Fisheries Act violations

·2 min read
FERNIE, BC, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Teck Coal Limited was sentenced today to fines and monetary orders totalling $60 million after pleading guilty in the Provincial Court of British Columbia to two counts of unlawfully depositing a deleterious substance into water frequented by fish contrary to s. 36(3) of the Fisheries Act, thereby committing an offence contrary to s. 40(2) of the Act.

In an Agreed Statement of Facts filed with the Court, the company admitted that between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2012, it deposited coal mine waste rock leachate containing high levels of selenium into the Upper Fording River and Clode Pond. Selenium can be toxic to fish at high concentrations, causing higher incidences of mortality or deformities in fry. Teck Coal Limited also admitted to depositing coal mine waste rock leachate containing elevated levels of calcium and carbonate under certain pH and carbon dioxide conditions causing calcite precipitation. Calcite can bind rocks and gravel together, adversely affecting the quality of fish habitat.

The joint submission on sentence recognized that since 2012, Teck Coal Limited has worked to implement recommendations to address the problem of selenium release, including the evaluation and piloting of water treatment and other technologies. From 2011 to the end of 2020, they spent approximately $986 million on water quality-related measures. They provided significant cooperation in the investigation of the offences.

Furthermore, on October 29, 2020, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a Direction under the Fisheries Act to Teck Coal Limited setting out pollution reduction measures to be taken, which the company has estimated will cost approximately $350 – 400 million over and above Teck Coal Limited's existing commitments to address water quality under its provincial permits.

After accepting the joint sentencing submission, the Court sentenced Teck Coal Limited to the fines and monetary orders which are payable by March 26, 2022.

"The total monetary payment is the largest ever imposed for offences under the Fisheries Act," said prosecutor Alexander Clarkson. "The significant impact of both the penalty and the direction signal to entities large and small that there are serious consequences to depositing deleterious amounts of selenium and calcite."

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

(Version française disponible)

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc tapped the U.S. high-grade bond market for $4.5 billion to help refinance debt it took on related to its acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.The company sold bonds in five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 20-year security, will yield 100 basis points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as details are private.The exchange will use the funds to refinance debt incurred in connection with its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv that was completed earlier this year. It also plans to offer bonds in euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The deal is part of a growing debt-backed merger and acquisition pipeline.The value of announced M&A deals with potential U.S. investment-grade funding implications has increased to $325 billion -- including the LSE deal -- from $269 billion at the end of February, which is back to pre-Covid-19 levels, Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote in a note.These companies have flexibility on timing for the debt deals, but “the risk of even higher interest rates could encourage them to frontload any bond issuance,” they said.Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond sale, the person said.(Updates with final pricing information starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

    The United States on Friday condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said the social media campaign and consumer boycotts had targeted American, European and Japanese businesses.

    (Bloomberg) -- In a year when mutual-fund stock pickers are shining, their hedge-fund counterparts are bleeding.After being burned during January’s retail-driven short squeeze in stocks such as GameStop Corp., now hedge funds are feeling the pain on the long side as well. A basket of the 50 most-popular stocks has fallen this month, while a group of the 50 most-crowded shorts gained, dealing a double blow to performance, client data compiled by Morgan Stanley’s prime brokerage unit show.As a result, the long-short spread, a measure of the industry’s above-market returns, or alpha, has worsened after a brief recovery in February. Down almost 11% since the end of December, hedge funds’ alpha is heading for the worst year since at least 2015.While Morgan Stanley didn’t identify any specific stocks, the latest hedge-fund filings shed some light on what positions may have added insult to injury. Churchill Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, and internet stocks like Twitter Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. were among their favorites at the start of this year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. These stocks are down more than 20% this month as rising yields sparked a sudden selloff in speculative names and richly valued technology shares.“The market keeps shifting every few days or every week,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist for Charles Schwab & Co. “In many cases, hedge funds tend to be -- not all of them -- but they’re often momentum traders,” he added. “As soon as something starts to get momentum, it suddenly reverses and they get caught on the wrong side.”The weak showing contrasts with mutual funds that just had one of their best starts to a year in a decade. Large-cap active funds beat their benchmarks by an average of 2 percentage points in the first two months of 2021, according to Bank of America.Read more: With Tech Oligarchy Shaken, Active Funds Are Having a Great TimeThat comparison isn’t strictly apples to apples, though. Hedge funds are evaluated on their most concentrated bets, while mutual funds are judged by the performance of all their holdings. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that professional speculators are doing poorly, at least going by client data at Morgan Stanley.It’s a rare blunder for an industry that’s historically been good at picking stocks. Their alpha from crowded longs and shorts stayed positive in most of the previous six years, averaging more than 5%, Morgan Stanley’s data show.“Unlike the pain seen back in January which came almost entirely from the short side, longs are now the ones weighing most heavily” on returns, Morgan Stanley wrote in the note. “Performance has been challenging over the past few weeks, with most strategies capturing little upside in the first half of March, and now capturing much of the recent downside.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish stocks may be March’s worst performers globally after their rapid descent this week, but HSBC Securities is keeping its positive view because of increasingly attractive valuations.The stocks are “inexpensive enough to make one look for things that could go right, rather than things that could go wrong,” analysts including John Lomax and Cihan Saraoglu wrote in a report dated March 24. HSBC trimmed its overweight position on Turkish stocks on March 9, but said Wednesday it’s not cutting the weighting further.Turkish markets were pummeled after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s weekend firing of central bank governor Naci Agbal, whose November appointment encouraged investor optimism of a return to more orthodox monetary policy. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index has slumped more than 8% this week, dragging the price-to-estimated earnings multiple of its members to a record discount of 58% to emerging-market peers.The Istanbul benchmark is the worst-performing index in the world this month in dollar terms among 92 markets tracked by Bloomberg, aside from a gauge of Turkey’s 30 largest stocks. But, HSBC says the March slump isn’t purely down to domestic factors, given surging U.S. bond yields that damped appetite for riskier assets, and the analysts expect the country’s stocks to benefit as these conditions improve.The main Turkish index was 0.9% lower as of 3:18 p.m. in Istanbul.The potential for more dovish monetary policy following the change in central bank leadership increases the chance of higher growth, and earnings could be stronger rather than weaker, resulting in even cheaper valuations, the HSBC analysts said.HSBC selected grocery chain operator BIM, steelmaker Erdemir, conglomerates Koc Holding and Sabanci Holding, and lender Isbank as its five preferred Turkish stocks.Turkey’s lira is also the worst-performing emerging-market currency this month, after weakening 7% against the dollar. That could be a positive for companies with a significant portion of their business exposed to foreign markets.Members of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index of 49 stocks derive one-fifth of their revenue from outside the country, with eight of these companies sourcing less than than half of their revenue domestically, according to MSCI Economic Exposure data.(Adds benchmark BIST 100 Index performance, currency effect for companies in final paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- A word of warning for all those bond traders banking on a Federal Reserve rate hike as soon as next year: Since 2008, markets have underestimated how patient officials can be in lifting borrowing costs from zero.After the Fed first slashed rates that low during the financial crisis, hedgers and bettors in money-market derivatives established a track record of being consistently too aggressive on a first move higher, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. In late 2008, traders already saw several hikes in the following couple years, even though it ultimately took officials until 2015 to tighten, the bank’s analysis shows.That pattern may be happening again -- the savviest speculators in interest rates are looking at trillions of dollars in stimulus and an accelerating vaccination campaign and they’re concluding that there’s no way rates can stay this low without inflation getting out of control.Swaps and futures now reflect almost a quarter-point of tightening late next year, and fully price in three increases of that size in total by the end of 2023.To be clear, the Fed hasn’t always stuck with its plans for the path of rates. But Wall Street strategists warn that the likely outcome this time is that the market ultimately blinks first. It’s a game of chicken that carries risk for both sides, not just traders with money on the table.For the Fed, the standoff threatens to complicate its entire policy framework. The peril is that its message of patience will continue driving up long-term Treasury yields, already near the highest in more than a year, and eventually tighten financial conditions by rattling stocks or jacking up corporate financing costs.“The market has its pricing and perceptions, and what happens can differ from that and has,” said Alex Roever, head of U.S. rates strategy at JPMorgan. The market has been testing the Fed by “trying to push further forward the first hike. But Fed officials don’t seem to be having any of it.”Last CycleTraders were reluctant to align their wagers with the speed of increases officials were penciling in after the central bank began its last tightening cycle. That was in part because after its 2015 liftoff, the Fed failed to deliver the multiple hikes it had projected for 2016. It eventually tightened only once that year as the Brexit vote dimmed the growth outlook. The dynamic shifted in early 2017, when traders had to scramble to price in a hike in response to Fed signals.The Fed said last week that it will keep rates near zero until the labor market reaches maximum employment and inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time. Governor Lael Brainard said this week the approach implies “resolute patience.” Chair Jerome Powell has also said he wants to see actual inflation data, and in testimony this week played down the risk that growth would spur unwanted price pressures.That hasn’t quelled investors’ inflation angst, which has jolted most Treasury maturities. The selloff has been particularly acute in the so-called belly of the curve, such as the five-year note -- which is closely linked to the Fed’s path over that horizon.The yield on the five-year reached about 0.9% this month -- its highest since March 2020, spurring a reassessment of one of the bond market’s premier reflation trades -- the curve steepener. The rate has since settled back to around 0.8% as traders mull the Fed’s next step.Parsing DotsTraders may have reason to hope that their rate-hike bets will pay off. In projections released last week, 7 of 18 officials predicted higher rates by the end of 2023, compared with 5 of 17 in December. A handful saw a move in 2022, and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he’s in that group.Still, the median Fed projection is for rates to remain on hold through 2023, so for some analysts the move has been too far, too fast.“Markets are in general forward-looking, but the Fed’s new framework by design is backward-looking, and Powell made clear they’ll be guided by realized data not forecasts,” said Guneet Dhingra, head of U.S. interest-rate strategy at Morgan Stanley. “Some disconnect between markets and the Fed policy is understandable, but the degree of disconnect now is simply glaring. It’s more likely that the market comes to the Fed than the Fed comes to the market.”Given the Fed’s playbook is to begin tapering its bond buying before lifting rates, as it eventually did after the 2008 crisis, tightening is a long way off, said Dhingra. He recommends wagering on further curve steepening, specifically between 5- and 30-year yields, on the view that tightening expectations will fade.That spread peaked at around 166 basis points this month -- near the widest since 2014, before narrowing back to around 150 basis points as the market shifted toward earlier rate increases.To some degree, the market itself is telling the Fed it can settle for merely monitoring the bond tumult for now. Financial conditions, a way of looking at the overall level of stress in markets, have held steady in the face of rising yields. Stocks aren’t far from record highs, for example.At JPMorgan, the thought is that the Fed holds steady until 2024. So the bank aligns with Morgan Stanley’s view, seeing the reckoning ahead coming from traders ultimately stepping back from tightening bets.For now, the bond market is at a crossroads after absorbing a tough stretch, with longer maturities in particular entering a bear market amid mounting inflation expectations. The market’s outlook for consumer-price growth over the coming decade surged this month to an almost 8-year high of 2.34%.“One thing the Fed also has to be careful about is that it’s very hard to get the market to completely comply with everything they want at the front-end of the curve when there’s a bear cycle in the back end,” said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank AG.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Volkswagen will claim damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over its diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said on Friday, trying to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis. The German company said that following a far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn and Stadler had breached their duty of care, adding it had found no violations by other members of the management board. Winterkorn and Stadler have both denied being responsible for the scandal.

    (Bloomberg) -- Blank-check stocks slumped on a report that U.S. regulators are scrutinizing one of the hottest corners of the equity market.The IPOX SPAC Index, which tracks special-purpose acquisition companies, extended its selloff into an eighth consecutive day. The gauge is still up 45% since the end of July, compared with a gain of 20% for the S&P 500 Index. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings sank as much as 6.1%. Social Capital Hedosophia, the partnership between serial dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne, slid more than 8% earlier Thursday.Officials at major firms are anticipating letters from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asking about the potential dangers of underwriting a deluge of deals from SPACs, according to two people familiar with the matter. For now, the inquiry appears to be mostly fact-finding, but it could turn into something more formal depending on what regulators uncover, one of the people said. Reuters previously reported the SEC’s inquiries into the industry.Regulators may be stepping up their oversight of those companies after a frenzy that has attracted the likes of celebrities including Shaquille O’Neal, Colin Kaepernick, and Alex Rodriguez as well as a who’s who of Wall Street titans. In the past 12 months, more than 700 SPACs have flocked to New York exchanges, seeking to raise about $227 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“There have been too many new issue listings and the market simply cannot handle the overflow,” said Christopher Matthaei, a partner at Elevation Securities, which conducts SPAC research.SPACs are firms that raise money for buying businesses. The reason they’re known as blank check is that they generally don’t have a merger target when they are formed. It’s as if investors are giving the sponsor a blank check to use.The first recorded listing of a blank-check company dated back to 1993, according to Bloomberg’s data.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it is important to "look carefully" at systemic risks posed by asset managers, including BlackRock Inc, but said designating them as systematically important financial institutions may not be the right approach. Yellen's remarks came in response to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a longtime Wall Street critic, who demanded to know why BlackRock and other large asset managers had not been added to the list of designated institutions. "I believe it is important to look very carefully at the risks posed by the asset management industry, including BlackRock and other firms," Yellen, who as Treasury secretary, chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which is charged with making such designations.

    The boycott of Western retail plays for their pledge not to use Chinese cotton allegedly produced with forced labor has sent a shock wave through European stock markets.

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

    Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). What Happened: The Jefferies analyst said on Yahoo Finance Live that tech is “off limits right now” as investors put more money into travel and airline stocks amid hopes of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the analyst, valuation combined with the tech names could currently be frustrating a lot of investors. Thill said that compared to other companies in the tech sector, Facebook is a “cheap name.” “$15 of earnings power and a mid 20 [P/E] multiple on it, and you are at $350 to $375 on the stock. So you got a lot of upside still on Facebook. We like that,” the analyst added. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index showed a substantial recovery to end the day higher by 15.79 points or 0.1 percent at 12977.68, after tumbling 1.4 percent. The NYSE FAANG+ Index closed 2.3% lower. FAANG constitutes the stocks of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Facebook’s shares are up just more than 1% for the year-to-date period. Tech stocks that have underperformed so far this year include Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). Adobe’s shares are down almost 10% for the year-to-date period, while salesforce.com’s shares are down almost 8% and DocuSign’s shares are also down almost 10%. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $278.74. Read Next: Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years Latest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy Jan 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 YearsApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s central bank voted unanimously to reject arguments for more stimulus, ending the split between board members seen at the previous two monetary policy meetings.The bank on Friday held its key interest rate at a record low of 1.75% for a sixth straight month, in line with expectations. At the December and January meetings, a minority of two policy makers argued for extra stimulus to shore up the weak economic recovery.Today’s meeting was the first with co-directors Mauricio Villamizar and Bibiana Taboada, who were sworn in last month.The recovery stalled at the start of the year, while inflation remains near the lowest levels since the 1950s. Despite this, the majority of the board has voted not to lower borrowing costs at recent meetings, judging that monetary policy is already boosting activity, while further cuts might trigger a destabilizing outflow of foreign capital.Bank lending is responding to the monetary stimulus, and the growth outlook for this year improved, the bank said in its policy statement. The bank lifted its forecast for 2021 growth to a preliminary 5.2%, from 4.5%.Elsewhere in the region, Brazil raised interest rates by the most in more than a decade this month, to try to cut short a surge in inflation. Chile may also follow suit this year if mass vaccinations and higher copper prices stoke the economy sufficiently.New Board MembersOne of the new board members, Villamizar, said in an interview this month that the risks of extra stimulus include the chance of deterring investment inflows, pushing inflation expectations up and encouraging people to take on risky debt.The other new co-director, Taboada, also said that the bank must take care not to drive away foreign investors or jeopardize financial stability, though low inflation expectations, weak growth and a high jobless rate could all become arguments for more stimulus.A third new board member, Jaime Jaramillo, was named last month, but hasn’t yet been sworn in.Annual inflation accelerated to 1.56% last month, led by food prices and public services, but is still only slightly higher than the 65-year low it reached in November.The Colombian economy contracted 6.8% last year, the worst slump since records began, and the jobless rate in January was the highest for the month in two decades.(Updates with end of board split from 1st paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, is willing to give up his role overseeing the investment bank in the foreseeable future, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, a move likely to reassure regulators. Germany's biggest bank is one of the few major banks in the world to assign day-to-day oversight of investment banking to its chief executive. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Sewing never intended to permanently keep this role that he had added to his duties in a management overhaul in 2019.

    ‘Although we both care greatly for each other, our relationship started as and remains a mutually beneficial one: money for me, companionship for him.’

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.

    (Bloomberg) -- Green bonds. Blue bonds. Brown bonds. Environmentally-conscious investors may soon be able to buy a different color of asset every day of the week.Record demand for sustainable finance is spurring this rainbow of debt types by governments and companies, to fund increasingly specific ways of mitigating climate change. While green bonds -- which pledge their proceeds to finance wind farms or solar parks -- are the dominant species, some of these labels have so far remained relatively niche.That’s set to change as a market now worth over $2 trillion develops rapidly, and as financial engineers create new ways to brand such debt. The greater choice is a boon for the growing cohort of specialist funds with ethical mandates, yet also creates more due diligence in an asset class already lacking clarity thanks to a lack of uniform standards.“It is confusing,” said Taimur Hyat, chief operating officer for PGIM, adding more universal rules and less fragmentation would be “extremely helpful” for PGIM to use its $1.5 trillion in assets to support the transition to a greener planet. “Clear guidelines will also avoid the risk for the perception for any greenwashing in the industry.”It’s only five years since the world’s first green sovereign debt was issued by coal-reliant Poland, to help transition to a lower-carbon economy. Now the emerging spin-offs include blue bonds to fund marine projects, brown or transition bonds for industries too dirty to do green, nature bonds for biodiversity and carbon neutral to achieve net-zero emissions. Then there’s also social bonds to help society and sustainability-linked bonds to set organization-wide targets.Chinese banks issued their first blue and carbon-neutral bonds in recent months. Junk-rated companies in Latin America are joining a European boom in SLBs given signs they can get lower borrowing costs, as well as boost their image. Pakistan is seeking debt relief by offering nature-performance bonds to rewild land this year, while the World Bank may debut wildlife conservation bonds to protect rhinos in Africa.The European Union has already broken market demand records with its social bonds. Government stimulus to recover from the pandemic, together with a raft of net-zero ambitions, could “turbo-charge this trend and contribute to a sharp rise in sustainability-linked loans and thematic bonds in 2021 and 2022,” said Gabriel Wilson-Otto, global head of sustainability research at BNP Paribas Asset Management.Just this week, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., one of the top U.S. chicken producers, is selling $1 billion in bonds tied to environmental targets, the largest ever for the genre in the U.S. high-yield market as issuers come under pressure to be better corporate citizens. Chinese borrowers sold the country’s first carbon-neutral bonds last month as the state moves to meet President Xi Jinping’s ambitious climate-change targets.Competing RulesThe increasing fragmentation is at odds with calls by regulators for comprehensive rules to shed light on the credentials of borrowers and their offerings. The world’s largest industry body for sustainable finance said Thursday the industry needs global standards and urged world leaders to act this year.There are signs international policy makers are rising to the challenge. Joe Biden’s government is planning a U.S. green finance framework that should start to take shape by June, according to people familar with the matter. The U.S. and Europe could have an identical set of rules that determine what counts as green investment, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said this month.And China is also working with its European counterparts to announce a common green taxonomy this year, to define and classify green projects. That issue will be discussed at October’s Group of 20 meetings in Rome.“It is acknowledged that the plethora of thematic labels in the market leaves room for confusion,” said Esohe Denise Odaro, chair of green, social and sustainability-linked bond principles at the International Capital Markets Association, which is the most widely followed so far. “Ultimately, it is the decision of an issuer how to brand their bond. Investors are more concerned with the underlying integrity of the bonds.”Even in Europe, where sustainable bonds make up more than 20% of this year’s sales, there are no set definitions on what constitutes a green project. Individual countries have created their own as they push ahead with issuance before the EU’s rules come out. While these are expected to be rigorous, there are concerns member states won’t have to adhere to them.The Asia-Pacific region is even more prone to fragmentation. Singapore’s monetary authority is consulting on a potential green taxonomy for Southeast Asia, even though neighbors Malaysia and Indonesia already have their own plans. China, too, has a catalogue of acceptable projects that stress the need to tackle the nation’s particular ecological and resource pressures.Spoiled for ChoiceThe proliferation is at least providing environmental, social and governance investors with a broader array of assets than ever before.“We are delighted to increasingly be ‘spoiled for choice’ in the fixed income space, as for many years this asset class lagged in its attention to socially-responsible investing,” said Ron Bates, managing director and portfolio manager at 1919 Investment Counsel. Analyzing the different types isn’t that different from investors traditionally reviewing the tenor, ratings, and liquidity of every new deal, he said.But to gain broader acceptance to tap global capital, the market may ultimately need to become more streamlined. Transition bonds were touted as having huge potential to help oil companies move into renewables, yet there are still few such deals so far. Some firms are sticking to green bonds -- despite the scrutiny that entails.And within green bonds, there’s also a myriad of shades -- light to dark green -- as a new breed of ratings companies try to give investors greater clarity on just how kosher the offerings are.“If you want to tap into the mainstream capital markets, you need to go where the mainstream investors are,” said Christopher Kaminker, who leads the sustainable investment team at Lombard Odier Investment Managers, referring to the established green bond market. “We know it’s proven that it’s mainstream and scalable.”(Updates with Chinese carbon-neutral bond deal in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The dominant narrative around U.S. small businesses throughout the pandemic has been one of doom and gloom. The good news is that these businesses have some very attractive financing options through the Small Business Administration (SBA) thanks to the stimulus package passed in December. The bill enhanced three key loan programs that are part of the SBA’s traditional offerings, creating very generous lending terms.