Curasight and Curium announce global partnership for uTRACE® in prostate cancer

Curasight to develop its proprietary uTRACE ® PET imaging technology to obtain regulatory approval in EU and USA, with Curium responsible for manufacturing and commercialization

Curasight eligible for up to USD 70 mn in development and commercial milestones as well as double-digit royalties on sales on eventual commercialization

The agreement supports Curasight's strategy to leverage partnerships as it progresses its uPAR theranostic solution to diagnose and treat certain types of cancer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curasight A/S ("Curasight" or "the Company" – TICKER: CURAS) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive global license and collaboration agreement with Curium Inc. – a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals – for the development and commercialization of uTRACE® for use in prostate cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Curasight will develop its proprietary uTRACE® technology for use in prostate cancer until regulatory approval is granted in the EU and USA. Curium will have responsibility for the commercial manufacture of uTRACE® and world-wide commercialization. Curasight is eligible to receive up to USD 70 mn in development and commercial milestones as well as double-digit percentage royalties on sales in major markets upon eventual commercialization.

Curasight aims to position uTRACE® as a first-in-class PET tracer that can serve as an alternative or supplement to traditional biopsies for the evaluation of patients with prostate cancer in active surveillance. Curasight recently received feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a pre-IND meeting about the development plan for the 64Cu-labeled version of uTRACE® for use in prostate cancer.

"We are thrilled to sign this partnership with Curium, which we believe provides further validation of our uTRACE® platform and its use in prostate cancer. Our collaboration pairs Curasight's strengths in the development of uTRACE® and Curium's proven expertise, capacity, and global track record in the manufacturing and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals," said Curasight's CEO Ulrich Krasilnikoff. "This partnership supports further development of our diagnostic platform, bringing us closer to fulfilling our ambition of helping a large number of prostate cancer patients."

"As the global leader in nuclear medicine, Curium is dedicated to developing life-saving diagnostic and treatment solutions for cancer patients. We are excited about the opportunity to further expand our innovative Copper-64 labelled PET diagnostic franchise in a promising indication. Our partnership with Curasight will leverage Curium's global footprint, Copper 64 expertise and expertise in prostate cancer to bring this innovative solution to patients and healthcare professionals around the world," added Chaitanya Tatineni, Curium Chief M&A Officer and Head of Curium's licensing and partnership programs.

The uTRACE® platform is part of Curasights uPAR theranostic solution, made up of its uTRACE® diagnostic technology and its uTREAT® targeted treatment technology. By visualizing the cancer in an enhanced and intelligent way, the uTRACE® platform aims to provide a more accurate diagnosis in certain types of cancer including prostate cancer, which can support a personalized treatment solution for each patient. The technology has been tested in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Curasight will keep all rights to develop and commercialize uTRACE® in indications outside prostate cancer.

