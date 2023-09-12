Curate the perfect fall vibe: Make a pumpkin chai latte at home with this easy recipe!
As the leaves change color and the air turns crisp, there's no better way to warm the soul than with a cozy seasonal beverage. But you don’t have to brave those long coffee shop lines or dodge hoards of pumpkin spice fanatics to capture the fall feels. You can craft the perfect, velvety pumpkin spice chai latté with minimal effort in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Whether you're a seasoned barista or just learning to brew, this easy recipe will have you sipping your way to autumnal bliss just in time for sweater weather. Here’s our simple, no-fail guide for how to make a delicious pumpkin spice chai latté at home.
Watch the video above to learn how to make a pumpkin spice chai latte at home.
How to make a pumpkin spice chai latté
Ingredients:
Milk
Sweetener of choice
Chai mixture:
Black tea
Cinnamon
Cardamom
Cloves
Ginger
(Note: You can also use a pre-made chai packet)
Pumpkin spice mixture:
Cinnamon
Ginger
Nutmeg
Cloves
Instructions:
(Note: If you prefer coffee to tea, follow these same steps but replace the tea with espresso.)
Start by warming up 2 tbsp of pumpkin purée with the pumpkin spice mixture.
Add milk.
Incorporate the chai mixture.
For a traditional pumpkin spice latté, substitute espresso for the chai mixture.
Add your sweetener of choice.
Once the tea (or espresso) comes to a simmer, remove it from the stove and pour it into your mug.
Froth a small amount of the tea (or milk) for a more traditional latté texture.
Add the froth to your mug.
Finish by sprinkling with the pumpkin spice mixture.
