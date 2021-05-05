New Curatio Partnership Tackles Rising Mental Health Challenges Related to COVID-19

Curatio and OPTT announce partnership to deliver mental health support at scale

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - While the world remains under varying degrees of lockdowns and restrictions due to COVID-19, the number of people experiencing mental health challenges continues to rise. According to recent Kaiser Family Foundation research, 4 in 10 Americans are now experiencing anxiety and depressive order, up from 1 in 10 reported in 2019. The need to deliver safe, private and scalable mental health support is a challenge every country in the world is grappling with.

To solve this massive challenge, digital health companies, Curatio and OPTT, have partnered to deliver an integrated technology solution designed to offer patients effective and personalized mental health support, right in the palm of their hand, via a mobile-based application.

With its "No Patient Alone" mission, Curatio will combine the power of its privacy-compliant, social network health platform with OPTT's behavioral health services to create a virtual health application to support those undergoing mental health challenges, while reducing the strain on already overburdened healthcare systems.

Curatio is the only privacy and regulatory compliant social platform for patients, used in 104 countries and available in 20 languages. The platform is used by healthcare organizations to deliver curated, evidence-based health literacy programs, peer support, coaching and daily tracking that improves adherence, navigation and positive affect. With a unique blend of AI, machine learning and proprietary matchmaking technology, Curatio is a leader in next generation patient support solutions.

OPTT empowers behavioral health provider teams with the tools they need to build affordable, modern, and smart online mental health clinics, and enhancing their medical expertise through artificial intelligence. Curatio uses the power of social networks to connect people who share the same condition, providing users with tools to increase adherence to medication and treatments, and empowers individuals facing health challenges with curated, expert-based education designed to drive towards better outcomes.

"Although mental health problems are considered chronic disease problems, they are currently treated crisis by crisis and reactively, rather than proactively and continuously like other chronic diseases," states Lynda Brown-Ganzert, CEO of Curatio. "Through our partnership with OPTT, we will be able to proactively help those with mental health concerns as they arise and reduce increased instances of loneliness, depression, stress and anxiety."

In March 2021, Statistics Canada reported that almost 38% of Canadians said that they experienced feelings of loneliness and isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those reporting had more than four times higher prevalence of major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and probable PTSD.

"Solutions that can provide clinically-validated care and resources at scale will continue to be imperative as we are slowly able to process the aftermath of COVID-19 from a mental health lens" states Mohsen Omrani, co-founder and CEO of OPTT. "We are excited to offer a solution that allows people seek the help they need, anytime and anywhere, leveraging virtual and digitally augmented tools"

This initiative is partially funded by Digital Health Circle. Digital Health Circle offers unique, not-for-profit support for the creation of innovative new digital health technologies.

For further information about Curatio please visit www.curatio.me

About Curatio:

Curatio enables payers, providers, researchers and pharmaceutical manufacturers to compliantly engage with patients on their own dedicated and branded social networks. Curatio provides a privacy and regulatory compliant social network platform designed specifically for healthcare that uses proprietary algorithms, AI and machine learning to match patients to the peer support, programs and daily management tools that help them live their healthiest lives. Used in 104 countries, available in 20+ languages, Curatio has won numerous awards for its unique technical solution and its mission of No Patient Alone.

About OPTT:

OPTT is a virtual behavioral healthcare platform, targeted at health care organizations, empowering them with validated digital care plans and proprietary A.I. algorithms to assist clinicians with their decision-making and to increase the care capacity by 4X. Since its inception in 2018, OPTT has completed multiple clinical trials to validate their digital care programs, developed a mature API based technology platform, and provided service to the largest Canadian telemedicine companies.

