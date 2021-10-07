U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.52
    +61.97 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,940.76
    +523.77 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,738.03
    +236.12 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,255.88
    +40.93 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.58
    +0.15 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.00
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.22 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    +0.0330 (+2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4660
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,144.98
    -135.93 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.70
    -6.06 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.37
    +92.50 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

CURATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES IMT504 LICENSE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PROPRIETARY NEXT-GEN COVID-19 VACCINE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curative Biotechnology, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

License from Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics for IMT504 Broadens Scope of Initial License
Beyond Treatment of Symptomatic Rabies

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has reached agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics (MABT) to broaden its previously announced license of IMT504, a novel patented immunotherapy and adjuvant, to include the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. The Company will initially develop the vaccine to address the kidney failure patient population. This new license, utilizing IMT504 as an adjuvant on top of a proprietary protein vaccine, adds a second infectious disease program to the Curative Biotech product development portfolio which also includes a reformulation of Metformin licensed from the National Eye Institute at National Institutes of Health (NIH) to treat degenerative eye diseases; and a novel monoclonal antibody/drug combination to treat brain cancer licensed from the National Cancer Institute at NIH.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the initial COVID-19 vaccines developed are not working for everyone. There are highly vulnerable people, such as those patients with kidney failure who require kidney transplantation or dialysis, who are being left behind. We need targeted vaccines for this immunocompromised patient group,” said Curative Biotech Chairman and President Paul Michaels.

Curative Biotech and Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics have agreed to develop a next generation COVID-19 vaccine targeted to meet the needs of this vulnerable population. A consequence of kidney failure in general is the loss of a robust immunologic response to infections, including COVID-19. This means that kidney failure patients may get a more severe version of COVID-19 that could lead to a greater chance of hospitalization or even death.

Dr. David Horn, CEO of Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, added: “It is well known that kidney transplant recipients have impaired responses to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Recent data from France reveals that, even after 4 vaccine shots, many kidney transplant recipients have poor responses. In addition, kidney failure patients on dialysis do not initially respond as well to current vaccines and rapidly lose measurable antibodies when compared to the general population.”

As previously announced, Curative Biotech has acquired the worldwide rights for the development of IMT504 to treat symptomatic rabies. Curative Biotech and MABT are already working together to develop IMT504 to treat patients whose disease has advanced to a stage where the virus has migrated to the brain, causing lethal rabies encephalitis. There are currently no treatment options for these patients. IMT504 has already been granted orphan drug designation in the US for the treatment of rabies, which may provide significant benefits including tax credits, market exclusivity and the waiver of certain FDA fees. Rabies is one of only a limited number of diseases which qualify for the FDA Tropical Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) Program that is granted to sponsors of approved tropical disease product applications that meet certain criteria. Once the sponsor obtains a PRV, the voucher can be used to obtain priority review designation for a subsequent application that does not itself qualify for priority review as described in the guidance, and it can be sold to another party.

Chairman Michaels concluded, “We are excited to begin work on this additional program and expect to announce additional important management resources at Curative Biotech to supplement the clinical development team.”

Future Curative Biotechnology Press Releases and Industry Updates

Interested investors and shareholders will receive press releases and industry updates by sending an e-mail to ir@curativebiotech.com.

About Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. https://mabt.us/

Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics was founded in 2011 with the mission of eradicating infectious diseases. MABT is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel anti-infective approaches, such as the patented IMT504 immunotherapy platform, that harnesses the body’s own immune response to fight off infections. The company is actively addressing the growing antibiotic resistance problems and creating a revolutionary treatment paradigm for bacterial and viral diseases, emerging infectious diseases, and biodefense.

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc. http://curativebiotech.com

Curative Biotech is a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare or currently unmet medical needs. Curative Biotech is focused on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths resulting from either the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. At the heart of the Company is a product development engine that rests on our unique S.O.A.R. filter (Science, Opportunity, Acceleration, Rare Disease.) At Curative Biotech, we envision a world where all patients have a therapeutic option.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CUBT is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets Group from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:
Steve Chizzik
Investor Relations
Curative Biotech (CUBT)
201-454-5845
ir@curativebiotech.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9% on Wednesday after Scandinavian health officials said they would take action to limit the use of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in children and young adults. The Swedish health agency will hold off giving Moderna's drug to people under 30 years old after preliminary data from a not-yet-published study showed a potential higher risk of heart inflammation in those who received the vaccine. "The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the agency said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • ECU joins clinical trial for Merck's Covid-19 pill

    East Carolina University is part of a multi-center clinical trial that's testing the effectiveness of an antiviral pill made by Merck that could become a new weapon in the fight against Covid-19.

  • 3 Spooky Healthcare Stocks I Would Avoid in October

    According to Yardeni Research, September has offered the worst average returns for the S&P 500 since 1928, at -1%. Jason Hawthorne (Brookdale Senior Living): The number of Americans at least 65 years old is set to more than double over the next four decades. Brookdale has been simplifying its business by selling assets over the last few years, but it still has several attributes that concern me.

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • Takeda Stock Nears Two-Year Low After This Issue Shuttered Two Narcolepsy Tests

    Takeda prematurely closed two narcolepsy tests, citing the emergence of a "safety signal," leading TAK stock to topple Wednesday.

  • Merck May Beat Pfizer to the COVID Pill Market. Does It Matter?

    Big pharma companies Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have been neck and neck in the most recent coronavirus race: the race to develop a pill to fight the virus. Pfizer has drawn a lot of attention due to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. The idea has been this: If Pfizer brings the first pill to market, the company can dominate in prevention and treatment.

  • Boston Biotech Star Vertex Struggles to Reprise Its One Big Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the last decade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has transformed cystic fibrosis from a debilitating lung disease to a manageable condition for most people who suffer from the inherited ailment. That feat also cemented Vertex’s place in the Boston biotech pantheon.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstate

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Pfizer, BioNTech file for FDA authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. were up 0.1% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company and BioNTech SE announced they submitted an application for emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The Food and Drug Administration will review the safety and efficacy of the vaccine before deciding whether to authorize the shot for this age group. Pfizer's stock is up 14.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 15.7%.

  • Vaccine Stocks Pop As Pfizer, BioNTech Seek OK To Vaccinate Young Children

    Vaccine stocks popped Thursday after Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize their Covid vaccine for young children.

  • What Do Mix-and-Match Doses Mean for Vaccine Stocks?

    Specifically, you might need to decide whether to get a second shot (or booster dose) of the same jab as you got before, or whether to go for a dose made by a different manufacturer. Given that the majority of the population in the U.S. is "fully vaccinated" by the vaccination standards established late last year, the biggest implications for mixed jabs will be for booster doses. Right now, the only approved regimen for booster shots is for certain vulnerable people who got two doses of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) jab to get a third dose.

  • UPDATE 3-Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. COVID-19 vaccine clearance for children 5-11

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked U.S. regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a group for whom no shot is currently allowed, Pfizer said on Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set a date of Oct. 26 for its panel of outside advisers to meet and discuss the application, making it possible for children in this age group - numbering around 28 million - to begin receiving the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shortly afterward.

  • 'Patients are waiting' – Sarepta opens Columbus R&D center (slideshow)

    Sarepta Therapeutics has concentrated its main research and development operation at the Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence in Columbus, three years after hiring its research chief and a lead inventor from Nationwide Children's Hospital.

  • Allowing people to mix COVID-19 vaccines could cut into Pfizer and Moderna’s revenue next year

    Expect to see data this month from several clinical trials that are trying to establish if “mixing and matching” different COVID-19 vaccines is safe and effective or if it’s better to get the same booster as the one used in the primary series of shots.

  • Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on the Covid Pill, Vaccines for Kids

    The Covid-19 pandemic propelled Scott Gottlieb from the relative obscurity of life as a former government official to a household name. In a new book, the Pfizer (ticker: PFE) board member and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner paints a grim picture of the federal government’s response. Vaccinations plus the latest surge may leave Americans with a  “wall of immunity,” he said in an interview.

  • Psychiatric drug startup launches with $500M, Amgen partnership

    For the last two years, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. has been operating in stealth mode, quietly amassing a treasure trove of venture capital. Now that it's well past the point of scientific validation, Neumora is ready to make its public debut.

  • Better COVID Stock: Moderna vs. Novavax

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have shaken up the vaccine world over the past year. Moderna became one of the first to launch a coronavirus vaccine. Novavax may soon enter the market with its vaccine candidate.

  • Is Xenon Stock Still a Buy After Doubling in One Session? Analyst Weighs In

    The week’s first session was painted a deep red, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) investor concerned with Monday’s bloodbath. XENE shares more than doubled after the biotech released highly positive results from a mid-stage clinical trial. Specifically, in the Phase 2b X-TOLE study, Xenon’s potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy, XEN1101, met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a statistically meaningful and dose-dependent reduction in the f