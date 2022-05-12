U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Names Cary Sucoff to Board of Directors

·4 min read
Appointment of Independent Director Adds to Financial Expertise on Board

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curative Biotechnology Inc. (OTC: CUBT) ("Curative Biotech" or the "Company"), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for rare diseases and conditions, announced today that Cary Sucoff has joined its Board of Directors as an independent director. With over 35 years of legal and securities industry experience, Cary Sucoff has participated in the financing of over one hundred public and private companies and is currently on the boards of, or an advisor to, six healthcare and biotechnology companies. Mr. Sucoff is an expert in legal, compliance, corporate strategy, and capital markets and has chaired or sat on audit, compensation, nominating/governance, and special committees.

(PRNewsfoto/Curative Biotechnology, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Curative Biotechnology, Inc.)

About Cary Sucoff

Since 2011, Mr. Sucoff has owned and operated Equity Source Partners LLC, an advisory and consulting firm. Currently, Mr. Sucoff serves on the following Boards of Directors:

Contrafect Corp. - engaged in Phase 3 development of new treatments for infectious diseases utilizing proprietary antibody and lysin technology (Audit; Nom/Gov; Pricing).

IMAC Holdings - provides movement and orthopedic therapies and minimally invasive procedures performed through regenerative and rehabilitative medical treatments delivered in private clinics and facilities inside Walmart stores. (Audit; Nom/Gov; Comp).

Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. - technology licensed from Tel Aviv University for potentially revolutionary treatments for Glaucoma and Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Audit; Nom/Gov).

First Wave Technologies, Inc. - new and innovative medical device technologies focused on anesthesia and ventilator technology (M&A).

In addition, Mr. Sucoff currently serves as an advisor to:

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. - a Phase 1/2 Biotech company focusing on Glioblastoma.

LB Pharmaceuticals - a NY-based biotech company developing a Phase 2 novel drug to treat schizophrenia.

Kinetic Power Systems - an energy developer and manufacturer of long duration flywheel energy storage systems or mechanical batteries.

Mr. Sucoff, a former New York City prosecutor, is the Past President of New England Law/Boston (Boston, Ma.) and is the senior member of its Board of Trustees where he has served for over 30 years. He has been Chairman of the Endowment Committee for over 10 years and sits on the Finance Committee. Mr. Sucoff received a B.A. from SUNY Binghamton (1974) and a J.D. from New England School of Law (1977) where he was the Managing Editor of the Law Review and graduated Magna Cum Laude. Mr. Sucoff has been a member of the Bar of the State of New York (now retired) since 1978.

Future Curative Biotechnology Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors and shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing ir@curativebiotech.com

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc. http://curativebiotech.com

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech has ongoing programs in three different therapeutic areas: infectious disease, neuro oncology and degenerative eye disease. The Company's pipeline includes IMT504, CURB906 and Metformin Reformulation. IMT504 is a novel immune therapy to treat rabies and an adjuvant for vaccines. CURB906 is a fully humanized CD56 monoclonal antibody carrying a cytotoxic drug conjugate directly to the tumor cancer site to kill the tumor by inhibiting tumor growth and migration of the tumor. Metformin Reformulation is targeting the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CUBT is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Steve Chizzik
Investor Relations
Curative Biotech (CUBT)
201-454-5845
ir@curativebiotech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curative-biotechnology-inc-names-cary-sucoff-to-board-of-directors-301546316.html

SOURCE Curative Biotechnology Inc.

