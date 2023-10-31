Cure Bowl lands Avocados From Mexico as new title sponsor

The Cure Bowl has a new sponsor as Avocados From Mexico takes over title rights for the postseason game.

It’s the fifth title sponsor for the game which is owned and operated by ESPN and managed by Orlando Sports Foundation.

“We are honored to welcome Avocados From Mexico as title sponsor of the Cure Bowl as the Orlando Sports Foundation and ESPN Events continue our efforts to offer a first-class college football bowl experience in Central Florida while remaining steadfast in our mission to bring teams together to find a cure for cancer,” Cure Bowl Executive Director and Orlando Sports Foundation CEO Alan Gooch said in a statement.

UCF will host 2023 Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium

The Cure Bowl began in 2015 with a mission to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research through the UCF’s College of Medicine spearheaded by Dr. Annette Khaled of UCF’s Cancer Research Center.

The game has raised more than $4.1 million for cancer research, including $1.6 million which has gone to Khaled’s research at the Cancer Research Center.

“With this partnership, we also have the opportunity to do good. Avocados From Mexico has a history of partnering with organizations that are dedicated to breast cancer awareness and research, and we are proud to increase our commitment to supporting this important cause with our sponsorship of the Cure Bowl,” said Avocados From Mexico President and CEO Alvaro Luque in the statement.

In addition to partnering with the Cure Bowl, Avocados From Mexico is also branding with the College Football Playoff. It was also the official sponsor of Tailgate Week on ESPN in October.

The Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 16 with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. It will air on broadcast television for the first time in its nine-year run, making the move from ESPN2 to ABC.

The game is moving to FBC Mortgage Stadium on the UCF campus after previously being hosted at Camping World Stadium (2015-18, 2020) and Expedia Stadium (2019, 2021-22).

The Cure Bowl has a tie-in with several conferences, including the American and Sun Belt along with the Mid-American and Conference USA.

It’s one of three postseason games hosted in Orlando along with the Pop-Tarts and Cheez-It Citrus bowls.

