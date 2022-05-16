U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation Invests in Innovative Clinical Trial Program to Treat Glioblastoma

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation
·2 min read

This Brain Cancer Awareness Month (May), a handful of the brightest and best minds in brain cancer research will meet all around the US to discuss advances in treatment protocols for glioblastoma (GBM)

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Brain Cancer Awareness Month (May), a handful of the brightest and best minds in brain cancer research will meet all around the US to discuss advances in treatment protocols for glioblastoma (GBM). The meetings are designed to support open collaboration and information sharing centered on the GBM AGILE (Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment) clinical trial.

These visits, spearheaded by Lance Kawaguchi, former international investment banker, US citizen, and the recently appointed CEO of the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation in Australia, will see him meet with brain cancer heavyweights, the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR), and distinguished professors from UCLA Brain Cancer Centre, Harvard Medical School, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and National Foundation for Cancer Research.

GBM is a highly aggressive and fast-growing form of cancer and is the most common and deadly primary brain cancer in adults. It is highly aggressive and fast-growing, with an average survival rate of 15 months. Currently, only 5% of people with GBM survive 5-years post diagnosis. Standard treatments for GBM patients haven't changed in over 30 years. GBM unfortunately took the lives of Senators John McCain and Ted Kennedy and son of President Biden, Beau Biden.

GBM AGILE is a clinical trial designed to rapidly evaluate new therapies and connect patients with global research expertise. Whilst traditional clinical trials are slow and take several years to evaluate a single drug, GBM AGILE accelerates the pace at which new treatments are tested for brain cancer and represents an extremely efficient way to find better treatments for GBM. This trial delivers not just hope, but real action for the 95% of people with GBM who will not survive 5-years post diagnosis.

"GBM AGILE aligns with our mission to improve survival and quality of life for people living with brain cancer," said CEO of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, Lance Kawaguchi. "We are thrilled about the opportunity to bring treatments to brain cancer patients faster than ever before. This announcement echoes the persistence of all involved to bring new treatments to patients by partnering with research and industry partners, reflecting what our community has told us they need, and confirms our position as an industry leader for patient-centric research and investment in care."

Find out more about GBM AGILE at https://www.gcaresearch.org/gbm-agile/about

ENDS

For Media Enquiries:

Claudia Booth, Health Haus
claudia.booth@healthhaus.net.au
+61 431 287 720

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


