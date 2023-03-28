U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.27
    -18.26 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,316.90
    -115.18 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,673.35
    -95.49 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.64
    -3.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.31
    +0.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.60
    +21.80 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.32 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7420
    -0.8130 (-0.62%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,268.26
    +134.98 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.75
    +355.07 (+146.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

CURE Media Group Announces the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® Award Finalists

CURE Media Group
·4 min read
CURE Media Group
CURE Media Group

This annual award honors oncology nurses for their outstanding efforts in patient care

CURE Media Group Announces the 2023 Extraordinary Healer Award Finalists

CURE Media Group's 2023 Extraordinary Healer award honors oncology nurses for their outstanding efforts in patient care
CURE Media Group's 2023 Extraordinary Healer award honors oncology nurses for their outstanding efforts in patient care

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE®, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, today announced the finalists for the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® award. This award honors oncology nurses whose compassion and expertise improve the lives of their patients. The award presentations and winner announcement will be held on April 26 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and will be live streamed on curetoday.com.

CURE Media Group's 2023 Extraordinary Healer award honors oncology nurses for their outstanding efforts in patient care
CURE Media Group's 2023 Extraordinary Healer award honors oncology nurses for their outstanding efforts in patient care


“We are honored to celebrate these inspiring oncology nurses for dedicating themselves to improving the lives of their patients and for their outstanding contributions to oncology care,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE Media Group. “These individuals are truly remarkable, and we express our gratitude for their unwavering devotion to their patients and for positively impacting the lives of numerous people.”

The finalists for the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® award are:

  • Mary Colasuonno, B.S.N., RN, BMTCN. Colasuonno is a registered nurse at City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California. Her first career goal was to become a commercial artist, which led her to move to California at the age of 20 to seek a place with a vibrant art scene. After realizing she needed more income, she remembered her mom’s unfulfilled dream of being a nurse. Colasuonno decided to take it upon herself to pick up that dream where her mother had left off. She received her associate degree from Citrus College in Glendora, California, and later continued her education at Pasadena City College, graduating in 1989. Colasuonno earned her oncology nursing certification in 1993. In 2001, Colasuonno left her job to be a stay-at-home mom, but seven years later, she called City of Hope and returned to her career as a nurse and went back to school for her bachelor’s degree.

  • Abbey Kaler, M.S., APRN, FNP-C, CMSRN. Kaler is an advanced registered nurse practitioner navigator at the Advanced Breast Cancer Clinic at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She was inspired to enter the nursing field after her own experience with juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma, a rare brain tumor, when she was nine years old. In fact, she now works at the institution where she received care as a child. Kaler is in her second year of a doctorate program while working full time at MD Anderson.

  • Kerry O’Neil, B.S.N., RN, OCN. O’Neil is a nursing manager at City of Hope in Newport Beach, California. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts and taking her nursing boards, O’Neil wanted to work on the oncology floor after realizing that her most difficult class in college was oncology. A few years later, she started working as an inpatient nurse, eventually moving to the outpatient setting when cancer treatment shifted to outpatient clinics. She particularly enjoys being a patient educator, especially for those with a new diagnosis, since it is crucial to have someone explain aspects of care to patients.

CURE’s Extraordinary Healer® award celebration will feature a keynote address by Shannon Miller, seven-time Olympic medalist, mother of two and cancer survivor. She is the first U.S. gymnast to win two back-to-back world all-around titles and led the “Magnificent Seven” to the first gold medal for the U.S. women’s team at the 1996 Olympic games.

In 2011, Miller was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy and is now cancer-free. Miller has made it her mission to empower women to make their health a priority and is an advocate for early detection, awareness and research.

For more information on the 2023 Extraordinary Healer® event, click here.

This event is supported by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. CURE® has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At Janssen, we are creating a future where the disease is a thing of the past. We’re the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Media Contact:
Lauren Garafola
MJH Life Sciences
lgarafola@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5264b088-176c-443d-81f0-48c47600d677


Recommended Stories

  • Short Seller Report On Harmony Biosciences: Here's Why The Stock Is Tanking

    Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) shares are trading lower after Scorpion Capital filed a Citizen's Petition with the FDA requesting the withdrawal of approval of Wakix (pitolisant). The FDA approved Wakix for excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy, and it has been commercially available in the U.S. since Q4 2019. The report added that "Harmony's drug Wakix (pitolisant) is a repeat of the Seldane (terfenadine) saga, another histamine antagonist

  • Viking Rockets 63% After Dropping This Scorcher In The Obesity Treatment Battle

    Viking said Tuesday recipients of its potential obesity treatment lost up to 18 pounds, and VKTX stock launched to a five-year high.

  • Israeli-Boston cell therapy firm lays off nearly one-fifth of workforce

    An Israeli cell therapy company with a U.S. headquarters in Boston is laying off nearly one-fifth of its staff as it puts three drug programs aside.

  • AbbVie Walks Away From CytomX Partnership, But Garnering Attention Of Big Pharma Partners

    CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) will weigh its options for CX-2029, a CD71-directed antibody-drug conjugate, after AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) decided not to advance the drug into additional studies. CytomX and AbbVie have also concluded their research activities under a 2016 Discovery License and Collaboration Agreement. AbbVie paid $30 million upfront in 2016 to ink the deal and another $15 million in milestones in 2017 for the start of toxicology studies. Related: CytomX Shares Move Higher

  • Novartis Surges As It Goes After Eli Lilly's Second Biggest Moneymaker

    Novartis stock surged Monday after the company's treatment reduced the risk of relapse in patients with early-stage breast cancer.

  • The 21-Million-Person Market That Just Drove Intra-Cellular To A 7-Month High

    Intra-Cellular said Tuesday its depression treatment succeeded in a key study, and ITCI stock broke definitively above its 200-day line.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Novo Nordisk (NVO) Meets Semaglutide Higher Dosage Study Goal

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) announces positive top-line results from its phase III increased dosage study of semaglutide, 25 mg and 50 mg, for the treatment of patients with type II diabetes.

  • Amicus (FOLD) Gets Pompe Disease Treatment Approval in Europe

    Amicus (FOLD) receives approval from the European Commission to treat the adult late-onset Pompe disease with Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa).

  • As Covid-19 shot sales dwindle, BioNTech doubles down on cancer vaccines

    BioNTech is over covid. Or looking past it, at least, planning to invest the company’s pandemic windfall into the development of oncology products.

  • Monitoring Board Recommends NRx Pharma's Suicidal Bipolar Depression Study To Continue Enrollment

    NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) reported that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) reviewed the safety and efficacy findings of the first 50 enrolled participants in its clinical trial of NRX-101 for Severe Bipolar Depression and Subacute Suicidal Ideation or Behavior. NRX-101 is a proprietary fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone. The people enrolled in this trial had bipolar depression and suicidal thoughts. The DSMB found no futility signal at this stage

  • Musk's brain implant company in search of human trials partner

    Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has approached one of the biggest U.S. neurosurgery centers as a potential clinical trials partner as it prepares to test its devices on humans once regulators allow for it, according to six people familiar with the matter. Neuralink has been developing brain implants since 2016 it hopes will eventually be a cure for intractable conditions such as paralysis and blindness. It suffered a blow in early 2022, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its application to progress to human trials, citing major safety concerns, Reuters reported earlier this month.

  • Drug Middlemen Accused of Price Fixing by Ohio Attorney General

    The state’s lawsuit alleged certain pharmacy-benefit managers shared drug pricing and other information to gain leverage during rebate negotiations with pharmaceutical companies.

  • Incyte's (INCY) Pemazyre Gets Approval to Treat MLNs in Japan

    Incyte (INCY) receives approval for treating myeloid or lymphoid neoplasms using Pemazyre (pemigatinib) in Japan.

  • Private Medicare Insurers Blasted by Warren for Driving Up Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Big insurers who manage private Medicare plans are driving up seniors’ health costs, US Senator Elizabeth Warren said, urging the Biden administration to finalize new rules that would rein in how much the program pays companies.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar Af

  • FDA Approves Pharming's Immune Disorder Drug, As First APDS Therapy

    The FDA approved Pharming Group N.V.'s (NASDAQ: PHAR) Joenja (leniolisib) for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) syndrome (APDS) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. Joenja, an oral, selective PI3Kδ inhibitor, is the first and only treatment approved in the U.S. for APDS, a rare and progressive primary immunodeficiency. The FDA evaluated the Joenja application for APDS under Priority Review. Joenja is expected to launch in the US in early April and will be av

  • Abbott's (ABT) CardioMEMS Favors Heart Failure Management

    Abbott (ABT) announces key findings from meta-analysis, which shows remote pressure monitoring to be a life-extending option among heart failure patients.

  • Novartis shares jump on breast cancer drug trials success

    Novartis said the drug showed positive topline results from an interim analysis of NATALEE in a broad population of patients with early breast cancer.

  • Joe Rogan Talks TruBrain: Record Stress Levels but People Are Just "Given a Pill That Makes Your Environment Tolerable" Instead of Helping People Change

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 41% of adults noted high levels of psychological distress, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center. New worries about inflation and global instability add to the lingering pandemic concerns, leaving millions of Americans feeling anxious and depressed every day. But there could be relief. One startup is on a mission to change this. TruBrain and its new wearable technology are helping to relieve anxiety and promote mental calmness. The company create

  • PE Firm Said to Pick Deutsche Bank for Indonesia Hospitals Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Falcon House Partners chose Deustche Bank AG to work on the sale of a majority stake in an Indonesian health-care group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory Violatio