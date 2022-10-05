U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.75
    -32.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,104.00
    -261.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,541.75
    -99.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.00
    -21.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.53
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    -16.30 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    20.35
    -0.75 (-3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9913
    -0.0073 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.43
    -0.67 (-2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1343
    -0.0132 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4140
    +0.2150 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,033.18
    +71.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.63
    +8.20 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.40
    -61.06 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Cure® Names Seema Kumar Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, announced today that Seema Kumar has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Cure, an affiliate of Deerfield Management, is a world-class laboratory, engineering, and business facility that brings together industry leaders and innovators across the private and public sectors to advance healthcare through the development of cutting-edge solutions across medical devices, digital technologies, healthcare services, and biotherapeutics.

Ms. Kumar joins Cure today from Johnson & Johnson where she spent nearly 20 years in senior leadership positions, most recently serving as Global Head of the Office of Innovation, Global Health and Scientific Engagement. During her tenure, she led the launch of the company's Innovation Centers, JLABS and Global Public Health initiatives, as well as the CoLaboratory at the World Economic Forum at Davos and the award winning COVID-19 educational broadcast program, "The Road to a Vaccine." Prior to that she was Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer at MIT's Whitehead Institute, playing a leading role in the Human Genome Project and the creation and launch of the Broad Institute.

"During the course of her distinguished career, Seema has earned a reputation as a fierce advocate for innovation and public health initiatives," said James Flynn, Managing Partner of Deerfield Management and Founder of Cure. "Her deep knowledge and experience with industry, government and research institutions will be foundational to establishing the collaborative ecosystem at the Cure necessary to rapidly advance knowledge, products and services that improve human health and well-being."

Cure's 300,000-square-foot campus was purpose-built to encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration and the free exchange of ideas. Cure also serves as a hub for networking and professional development through a series of events, educational lectures, and access to world-renowned subject matter experts. Since 2021, it has hosted more than 40 industry events and brought together thousands of healthcare leaders. Cure is currently home to 17 company residents, including for-profit and non-profit organizations focused on medical technology, healthcare services, therapeutics, and healthcare investment.

"I am thrilled and excited to be joining Cure as its CEO and lead the mission to help transform and advance healthcare by continuing to build an active healthcare network and diverse community," said Seema Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cure. "I look forward to working with the team to unlock the power of community, collaboration, content and convening that fulfills the dreams of entrepreneurs, fuels breakthroughs, drives diversity and inclusion, economic growth, and advances healthcare outcomes."

ABOUT CURE

An affiliate of Deerfield located at 345 Park Avenue South in New York City, Cure is an innovation campus boasting laboratories, lecture, and office space, as well as technology and other amenities for innovators across the healthcare industry, including academic institutions and other nonprofits, to accelerate their novel work. For more information, please visit https://cure.345pas.com.

ABOUT DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy. The Firm works across the healthcare ecosystem to connect people, capital, ideas and technology in bold, collaborative and inclusive ways. For more information, please visit www.deerfield.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cure-names-seema-kumar-chief-executive-officer-301640512.html

SOURCE Cure

Recommended Stories

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors pays close attention. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's nearly six-decade outperformance of the major stock indexes, such as his love of cyclical businesses and dividend stocks, it's his opportunistic long-term approach to investing that might be his greatest not-so-secret weapon. With the understanding that every stock market correction and bear market decline throughout history has been a buying opportunity, Buffett uses big pullbacks in the broader market as an excuse to go shopping.

  • Exxon, Chevron, and 3 Other Dividend Aristocrat Stocks With Secure Payouts

    Archer-Daniels Midland, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, General Dynamics, and Genuine Parts made our cut for the safest dividends of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion. They include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Shares Tumbled 23.4% in September

    What happened Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), a biotech company that specializes in oncology and pain therapies, dropped 23.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.

  • The Federal Reserve's chance of a policy error 'has increased': JPMorgan

    JP Morgan sounds the alarm bell on what the Federal Reserve is doing on interest rates.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapFirms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rally On Fed Hopes; Musk-Twitter Saga Isn't Over Yet

    Futures fell following a two-day market rally. Twitter stock surged as Elon Musk said he'll go ahead with the $44 billion takeover.

  • 2 Promising Growth Stocks Trading Under $10 a Share

    Stocks trading at low prices are easily accessible to a wide pool of investors (i.e., no need to buy fractional shares), which can lead to more liquidity and a faster-moving stock. One way to increase the odds of success with these low-priced stocks is to invest in companies with significant growth opportunities. Two stocks trading at less than $10 a share that growth investors will want to consider buying for the long haul are Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).

  • 10 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War

    In this article, we discuss 10 American stocks that will benefit from the new Cold War. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War. A March 2022 survey indicated that more than 6 in 10 American adults believe that the […]

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • AMD Is Expected to See Strong Revenue Growth, but What About Nvidia?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and a closer look at future revenue growth expectations and valuation metrics.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: EV Makers Report Q3 Sales

    Pinduoduo looks healthy, but most Chinese stocks are struggling in the bear market. BYD, Nio and Li Auto reported September sales.

  • US Stocks Have Just Started Pricing In Recession, Citi Quants Say

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks just posted a rare streak of quarterly declines and are in a bear market, but Citigroup Inc. quantitative strategists say they’re only just starting to reflect the risks of a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Cond