Cureatr Names Aerste Howells Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cureatr announced that Aerste Howells has been named Chief Revenue Officer. In this position, she will engage with healthcare industry leaders to help their organizations improve care, reduce readmissions, and bolster Star ratings.

Aerste comes to Cureatr with nearly 20 years of success in partnering with healthcare industry executives to bring innovative care services into their organizations. In her previous role as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development at Matrix Medical Network, Aerste generated nearly $400 million in net-new, healthcare-related revenue. Through her collaborative approach to business and personal drive to make a difference, Aerste has introduced and initiated new programs and services with health plans throughout the country (Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Commercial), Fortune 100 employers and numerous state health agencies.

Before Matrix, Aerste was Director of Account Services in the Employer and Government Division of Healthways, Inc. (now Tivity Health). While there, she built and managed the company's relationship with 40 key client organizations.

"I am incredibly impressed by the work Cureatr is doing to combat suboptimal medication use by bringing the expertise of clinical pharmacists to the critical and vulnerable time during transitions of care that patients face every day," said Aerste Howells. "Personalized care from a clinical pharmacist who is integrated in their care team should be expected by every patient with a complex medication regimen. I plan to help Cureatr make this a reality. What attracted me to Cureatr most was the incredible team and culture built here and their dedication to not just selling their services but willingness to go at risk for the outcomes they say they will achieve,"

The addition of Aerste to the Cureatr executive team comes during a period of incredible growth for the company. Just this year, Cureatr earned a three-year deal with a 5-Star hospital in New York City. During early pilots with Medicare Advantage populations, Cureatr has demonstrated substantial impact reducing readmissions, Medicare Stars medication reconciliation post-discharge (MRP) measure performance, patient engagement, provider engagement as well as secondary impact on other medication-related measures, such as statin gaps and adherence to maintenance medications, longer days supply and home delivery.

Aerste joins several other executives recently hired over the past 18 months to lead Cureatr through its current high-growth period. Recent executive hires include Rob Dilling, Chief Financial Officer; Morgan Beschle, Chief Product Officer; and Zarah Mayewski, Vice President of Clinical Services.

Cureatr's Clinic has helped thousands get better and safer care while transitioning home from the hospital and the company has been able to run two randomized control trials to measure the impact of the Clinic's services on reducing readmissions. Cureatr's abstract — "Virtual Pharmacist Approach To Comprehensive Medication Management In Post-discharge Heart Failure Patients: A Randomized Quality Improvement Initiative" — was recently accepted to the American Heart Association's Annual Scientific Session 2022. The abstract will be presented in-person during the "Thinking Outside the Box: Novel Methods of Delivery of Care" poster sessions and later published in AHA's Circulation journal.

"We are thrilled to add Aerste to our talented executive team to help us scale our impactful new standard of care in the management of medications for patients across the country," said Richard Resnick, CEO of Cureatr. "Aerste's phenomenal pedigree, unbreakable integrity, high standards, compassionate purpose, and drive for results are a perfect fit for our world-class team. Aerste will expand our reach to delight more health plan and at-risk provider customers by helping our patients to live healthy lives outside of the hospital, lowering readmissions for those that were hospitalized, and improving healthcare quality, patient safety, and patient satisfaction."

About Cureatr

Cureatr is the new breed of clinical, value-based provider: using expert clinical pharmacists, cutting-edge healthcare data, technology, insights, and patient relationship-building to solve the complex medication management equation, ultimately reducing cost of care and improving patient outcomes.

Cureatr's national medication management clinic is staffed by residency-trained and board-certified clinical pharmacists who work to combat suboptimal medication use, especially during those transitions of care where the most dangerous and costly mistakes are made. Learn more about Cureatr at cureatr.com .

