U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,494.21
    -1.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,463.03
    +57.53 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,036.63
    -5.23 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.49
    -0.87 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3640
    +0.0220 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1190
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,085.54
    -746.27 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.29
    -31.25 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.01
    -17.11 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Curebase, AppliedVR Announce Agreement to Run Multiple VR Therapy Clinical Trials

·4 min read

AppliedVR using Curebase platform to power five virtual reality clinical trials over the next year

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, and AppliedVR, a pioneer advancing the next generation of digital medicine, today announced a one-year partnership where AppliedVR will deploy the Curebase platform to run five clinical trials assessing the effectiveness of virtual reality-based (VR) therapy to treat chronic pain.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase)
Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase)

AppliedVR is the most evidence-based therapeutic VR platform for pain management, and has been used by more than 30,000 patients in more than 240 of the top health systems globally. The clinical trials with Curebase will focus on studying a self-administered, at-home VR therapy program, with Curebase software managing online patient recruitment, consent, participant engagement, and collecting patient reported outcomes. The Curebase platform also will support clinical workflows, including randomization schema, research coordinator communication, PI oversight, and coordination of VR headset and trial kit distribution.

"The Curebase approach enables AppliedVR to deliver a high-end patient experience for participants anywhere in the nation," said Tom Lemberg, CEO and founder of Curebase. "For AppliedVR to commit to five studies over a one-year period, using the Curebase decentralized clinical trial platform, demonstrates how our technology and infrastructure provide the best virtual research solution in the industry. This further demonstrates how Curebase has uniquely met the needs of the growing digital therapeutic market to match innovation in digital medicines with equally innovative research solutions. Thanks to our established and unique approach, Applied VR will be empowered to recruit more quickly, experience improved trial compliance rates, and a more rapid research timeline."

AppliedVR delivers VR-based treatments that address the complexity of chronic pain. Rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness, AppliedVR's EaseVRx includes a comprehensive approach that encompasses the biological, psychological and social factors that influence how people experience chronic pain. After extensive testing, EaseVRx recently became one of the first VR-based therapeutics to receive "Breakthrough Device Designation" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating treatment-resistant fibromyalgia and chronic intractable lower back pain. In February, the company announced results from its pivotal trial, which were published in Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR), finding that VR can be a holistic treatment for chronic pain. Moving forward, the Curebase platform will help AppliedVR study participants each day to comply with research protocols and report basic data about outcomes.

"Virtual reality holds tremendous potential to both improve and lower the cost of how we treat chronic pain while also reducing America's dependence on pharmacological interventions. Demonstrating that requires effective clinical trials, and Curebase's technology gives us a user-friendly, end-to-end solution that is highly workflow oriented and specialized for digital therapeutic study designs," said Josh Sackman, president and cofounder of AppliedVR. "This gives us the confidence that our research participants are going to have a great experience being enrolled in our study and reduces the burden for our research staff running complex decentralized trials."

About Curebase
At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

About AppliedVR
AppliedVR is pioneering the next generation of digital medicines to deliver safe and effective virtual reality therapeutics (VRx) that address unmet needs and improve clinical outcomes for patients with serious health conditions. Its evidence-based, non-invasive treatments immerse and engage patients to help drive measurable clinical outcomes. As the most widely used and deeply researched therapeutic VR platform, AppliedVR is the first company to make VR therapeutics widely available in clinical care, having immersed more than 60,000 patients in more than 200 hospitals. AppliedVR has established world-class research and commercial partnerships and continues to build the infrastructure to accelerate the mass adoption of VRx. To learn more about AppliedVR, Inc., visit https://appliedvr.io/.

Media Contact: Grace Vinton, Account Manager, gvinton@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curebase-appliedvr-announce-agreement-to-run-multiple-vr-therapy-clinical-trials-301363115.html

SOURCE Curebase

Recommended Stories

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • Will BioNTech Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2023?

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a popular coronavirus stock with a return of 805.7% since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020. In addition, it has an additional 1 billion doses of orders lined up for 2022 and beyond.

  • Alabama doctor explains COVID-19 situation in the South

    Dr. David Thrasher, President of Montgomery Pulmonology Services, a Critical Care Physician and Director of Respiratory Services at Jackson Hospital, details the latest on COVID-19 in the South.&nbsp;

  • Why Cara Therapeutics Shot Higher Today

    Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was a hot stock on Tuesday. One of the formerly clinical-stage biotech's drug candidates won FDA approval, and investors reacted in the usual manner. The biotech company's most promising drug, Korsuva --- developed with Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma -- addresses this medical challenge sufficiently to win that all-important FDA approval.

  • Pfizer Stock Falls After Seeking Full FDA Approval For Covid Vaccine Boosters

    Pfizer stock dipped Wednesday after the company said it began submitting data to the FDA to gain full approval for its Covid booster shot.

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • CTI BioPharma and DRI Healthcare Trust Announce up to $135 Million Debt and Royalty Transaction

    CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) (CTI) and DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (DRI) today announced transactions totaling up to $135 million in funding for CTI, with $50 million in secured debt to be funded at closing and $60 million to purchase a tiered royalty on sales of pacrinitib upon product approval of pacrinitib by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The proceeds of the transactions will be used by CTI to fund the commercialization of pacritinib for the treatment

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • 3 Things About BioNTech That Smart Investors Know

    Since the early days of the pandemic, a group of biotech companies have seen their stocks tied tightly to the prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 18 months later, Moderna and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) -- along with its partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- have captured much of the benefit after being the first to receive authorization late last year. In a world filled with business moguls as CEOs, BioNTech offers a refreshing contrast.

  • Chicago to Require Vaccines; Pfizer Booster Plan: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. will impose a $200 monthly surcharge on employees who aren’t vaccinated. Moderna Inc. said it had completed the application process for full approval of its vaccine in the U.S., while Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they’re seeking full clearance for a booster shot.Johnson & Johnson said a booster provided a rapid and strong increase in antibodies. New York Governor Kathy Hochul reported nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from Covid-19 than had been publi

  • Florida woman pictured lying on floor waiting for Covid treatment speaks out about her ordeal

    ‘That was my last chance before someone possibly put me on a ventilator,’ said Covid patient Toma Dean

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech sign LOI with Brazil's Eurofarma to make COVID-19 vaccines for use in Latin America

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Thursday that they have signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Brazil-based biopharmaceutical company Eurofarma Laboratórios SA to make COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in Latin America. Eurofarma will receive drug product from the U.S., and will perform manufacturing activities, with distribution expected to start in 2022. The annual production is expected to be more than 100 million doses. Pfizer and BioNTech said it will now have 20 manufacturing facilities in

  • At 43, Nicole Scherzinger Just Crushed Her Workout Wearing A Tiny String Bikini

    No activewear needed for her total body sculpting routine.

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

    The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

  • Doubts grow over the future of AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine

    Britain may be about to start its Covid booster jab roll-out, but already the wheels are in motion for next year's vaccine blitz. This week, ministers announced they had struck a deal for 35m Pfizer booster shots to be delivered in the second half of 2022.

  • Over half of Americans are more likely to shop at businesses with vaccine mandates: poll

    And 62% of Gen Z consumers would more likely shop stores that require all employees to be vaccinated