U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.71
    -8.36 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,968.22
    -62.85 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,294.09
    +7.46 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.03
    +10.31 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.27 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    +0.0068 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7190
    -0.5410 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,708.68
    +375.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.68
    +12.01 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Curebase Hires Wayne Bowden as Vice President of Business Development

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named clinical trial veteran Wayne Bowden as Vice President of Business Development.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase)
Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase)

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial model enables faster, more efficient, more diverse studies because unique and remote populations – which are typically underrepresented in clinical trials – can be included. The company's virtual research sites, complete with virtual coordinator and physician staff, also offer patients unique clinical assessment options, regardless of location. The Curebase platform empowers sponsors, CROs and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites.

Bowden will leverage his more than a decade of experience to identify new avenues for growth within Curebase. In that capacity he will serve as a key voice defining the company's go to market strategy and value proposition across the many segments of the pharmaceuticals and device research industry.

"Wayne's long experience in building partnerships in the clinical trial space, combined with his scientific background and education, makes him an ideal candidate to lead Curebase's business development efforts," said Tom Lemberg, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Curebase. "He is an 'out of the box' thinker and enthusiastic problem solver, traits that will help us continue to improve our clinical trial platform and lead to better drug studies that benefit patients and our customers."

Immediately prior to joining Curebase, Bowden was vice president of partnerships and strategy for clinical research organization Biorasi, where he was responsible for clinical trial program optimization, development of enterprise partnerships and strategic account management. As a key member of the executive management team and head of commercial operations he helped to lead the company to a successful private equity transaction in late 2018. Prior to his industry tenure at Biorasi, Bowden was a published researcher and scientist.

"Curebase is deeply committed to transforming clinical trials by making them more participant-friendly, inclusive, and efficient," Bowden said. "I'm excited to be playing a role in helping the company build our customer base, strengthen our market position, and develop strategic partnerships."

Bowden received his MBA in healthcare management from FIU and Bachelor of Science degree in neurobiology and neurosciences from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Curebase
At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

Media Contact:
Shawn Malloy
media@curebase.com
315-882-5310

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curebase-hires-wayne-bowden-as-vice-president-of-business-development-301372900.html

SOURCE Curebase

Recommended Stories

  • AIG Combines CEO, Chairman Roles, Hoping to Put Years of Tumult Behind

    Chief Executive Peter Zaffino will add the role of company chairman, a move signaling the board’s support for him over the long haul.

  • JPMorgan appoints Allison Beer as CEO of Chase's card business

    Beer took over the reins from Marianne Lake, who is currently co-head of the consumer and community banking division with Jennifer Piepszak, also a former CEO of the cards business at Chase. Beer joined the bank in 2017 to lead partnerships with payments companies in the bank's digital division.

  • Why Alector Shares Are Diving Today

    Having dropped from the lofty heights it reached only a few short months ago, Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock was having another bad day on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Alector announced the departure of two high-level executives. It said that chief operating officer Shehnaaz Suliman and chief medical officer Robert Paul will step down following a "transition period," and should continue to serve as advisors to the company until the end of this year.

  • Apple loses automotive executive Doug Field to Ford

    Add another wrinkle to Apple’s oft-rumored effort to build its own electric vehicle.

  • Marlene Carl Joins Tucows' Board of Directors

    Today Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global company dedicated to making the internet better, announced that Marlene Carl, director of investment management at MEDIQON Group AG, has been elected to its board of directors.

  • OpSens Appoints Lori Chmura to its Board of Directors

    OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering diagnostic and treatment solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced the appointment of Lori Chmura to its board of Directors, effective September 8.

  • Starboard Push for Box Board Nominees Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Starboard Value’s efforts to revamp Box Inc.’s board fell short Thursday with shareholders in the software company electing three incumbent directors instead of the activist investor’s nominees. The New York-based hedge fund had been seeking three seats on the board in an effort to improve Box’s performance and governance. Preliminary tallies show that investors rejected Starboard’s calls for change and supported management’s three nominees, including Chief Executive Officer Aaron

  • We are very bullish on building a durable company in the long-term: Smartsheet CEO

    Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's recent second quarter earnings, outlook for growth, and the future of return to office.

  • Tribe Property Technologies Launches Digital Partnership Program; Appoints Dan Feeny as CTO

    Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) ("Tribe" or the "Company") has launched its Digital Partnership Program, offering a range of carefully curated, value-add services through its digital tools, helping to simplify residential community living.

  • When These Big Companies Are Planning To Return To the Office

    When the pandemic started and major companies abruptly transitioned to a remote workforce, there was no way to anticipate just how long this new working reality would last. With nearly 53% of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated, take a look at when major companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google are planning to return to the office. Amazon anticipates that its employees in the U.S. and abroad will begin returning regularly to the office in early January, 2022.

  • AIG names CEO Zaffino as chairman

    Zaffino became AIG's seventh CEO since 2005 in October last year when the insurer, among the top 10 U.S. carriers by market value, approved a plan to separate the life and retirement business from the rest of the company. Zaffino joined AIG as the global chief operating officer in 2017 and was the point man to execute goals set by Duperreault as part of a turnaround plan launched by him when he took charge of AIG in the same year. "Peter's transition into the CEO role in March 2021 was seamless and the company is performing exceptionally well," said Doug Steenland, lead independent director.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Skids Despite China Sales

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls Buying Gambling Powerhouse?

    MGM Resorts has rallied as vaccines roll out with sports betting providing an extra boost. But is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Rallies Near New High

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Is Teladoc Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, TDOC Stock Chart Say

    According to MarketSmith, the number of mutual funds owning a piece of Teladoc stock has climbed steadily.