Curesponse shows applicability of next generation Immuno-oncology drugs in the pan-cancer cResponse system

·2 min read

REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A poster presented at the recent ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress in Geneva demonstrates that the cResponse platform can be applied for the modeling and evaluation of immune modulating drugs in cancer tissue. The cResponse assay maintains the high viability of human cancer, uniquely preserving the 3D architecture together with its microenvironment, including immune cells for sufficient time to assess Immuno-oncology response. The data presented shows the capacity of T-Cells to undergo activation and cancer tissue recruitment when stimulated using an immuno-oncology compound, in colorectal, lung and pancreatic cancer.

The cResponse platform combines rapid next generation sequencing (NGS) with a proprietary functional assay that assesses the response of a cancerous tissue to various drug and drug combinations, while preserving functional Tumor Microenvironment (TME). Research presented at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress showed that cResponse assay preserves the 3D architecture together with its microenvironment, including immune cells, for sufficient time to assess Immuno-oncology response.
The cResponse platform combines rapid next generation sequencing (NGS) with a proprietary functional assay that assesses the response of a cancerous tissue to various drug and drug combinations, while preserving functional Tumor Microenvironment (TME). Research presented at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress showed that cResponse assay preserves the 3D architecture together with its microenvironment, including immune cells, for sufficient time to assess Immuno-oncology response.

Curesponse is a commercial stage precision oncology start up, maker of the cResponse platform, an AI-driven, functional-genomics drug prioritization technology.

"We are proud to present results applying our technology using an Immuno-oncology compound at the largest Immuno-Oncology conference in Europe" said Dr Vered Bar, VP R&D of Curesponse . "Modeling immuno-therapy response is critical for the development of more accurate cancer therapies and for targeting sensitive patient populations. Our combined genomic-functional platform has already been utilized by dozens of cancer researchers and global pharma companies and we look forward to offering the platform to cancer researchers and pharmaceutical partners globally".

The cResponse platform combines rapid next generation sequencing (NGS) with a proprietary functional assay that assesses the response of a cancerous tissue to various drug and drug combinations, while preserving functional Tumor Microenvironment (TME). This combination enables cResponse to be the world's first platform that can offer patients, oncologists, and pharma partners a truly empirical test that captures the sensitivity and resistance of an individual tumor to different drugs and drug combinations within 2 weeks from tissue sampling. The technology works across the full therapeutic modality spectrum including chemo-therapy, targeted therapy, and as in the case of this research immuno-therapy.

The company is collaborating with leading pharma partners, offering cResponse as a more timely and predictive drug development platform.  In addition, the cResponse test is CE marked and is routinely reimbursed by private payers in Israel for personalized cancer treatment decision guidance. The test will be offered to cancer patients in the UK and EU in H1 2023, and to patients in the USA in 2024.

For further information please contact info@curesponse.tech

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972847/cResponse.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/curesponse-shows-applicability-of-next-generation-immuno-oncology-drugs-in-the-pan-cancer-cresponse-system-301708228.html

