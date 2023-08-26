CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 19%

Today is shaping up negative for CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for CureVac from its eight analysts is for revenues of €55m in 2023 which, if met, would be a substantial 46% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of €68m in 2023. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on CureVac, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for CureVac

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of €14.30, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CureVac at €20.31 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €7.36. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that CureVac's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 113% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.6% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 15% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CureVac is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on CureVac after today.

But wait - there's more! We have estimates for CureVac from its eight analysts out until 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.