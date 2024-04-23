CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock most popular amongst private equity firms who own 31%, while individual investors hold 30%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in CureVac indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 3 shareholders own 60% of the company

23% of CureVac is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 31% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 30% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of CureVac, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CureVac?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CureVac. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CureVac's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CureVac. dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG is currently the company's largest shareholder with 31% of shares outstanding. GSK plc is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and KfW, Asset Management Arm holds about 13% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CureVac

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of CureVac N.V.. It has a market capitalization of just US$567m, and the board has only US$4.8m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 30% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 31%, private equity firms could influence the CureVac board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 15% of the CureVac shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

