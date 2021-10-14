U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.93
    +56.13 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,805.41
    +427.60 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.89
    +194.26 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.31
    +29.35 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.90
    +0.46 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.20 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0210 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6020
    +0.3550 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,586.66
    +2,521.55 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,385.69
    +10.46 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.93
    +64.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

CUREX Capital Advisors announces new hires

·1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUREX Capital Advisors, an investment firm specializing in the life science sector, announced today that it has added two new professionals to their research team. CUREX has hired Taylor Harris, Ph.D. as an equity research analyst covering publicly traded companies involved in various biotechnologies including gene editing, engineered cell therapies, and antibody-drug conjugates. Taylor earned her doctorate degree in biomedical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis where she researched cellular mechanisms underpinning osteoporotic bone formation. During her graduate studies, Taylor also worked as a biotech analyst for Kennedy Capital Management.

CUREX has also hired Abigail Henry Gray, MPH as an associate research analyst covering medical device companies as well as diagnostic and prognostic test developers. Abby will also provide support to the research team across areas including valuation and risk analysis. Abby earned her Master of Public Health from Emory University where she studied epidemiology, and she is currently a candidate for a Master of Science degree in Finance at Georgetown University.

About CUREX Capital Advisors

CUREX is an independent investment management firm founded in 2019 on the idea that scientific breakthroughs in biotechnology and life science have the potential to profoundly improve medicine. The firm, on behalf of its clients, seeks growth-oriented opportunities among publicly traded life science companies through an active, fundamental research-driven, long/short equity strategy.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curex-capital-advisors-announces-new-hires-301400282.html

SOURCE CUREX Capital Advisors

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) looks Undervalued but Uncertainty Could lead to Further Downside

    AT&T has been a long time underperformer, but investors have stuck by the stock for its very generous dividends. But the dividend is set to be cut when the spin-off of Warner Media and Discovery is completed next year. So, does the lower stock price make up for the prospect of a lower yield?

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy. 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing, is the sequential layering of materials to […]

  • Why Twilio Stock Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) marched sharply higher Wednesday, surging as much as 6.2% before ending the trading day up 5.9%. Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) analyst Brent Bracelin was a guest on CNBC's TechCheck and included Twilio in his list of cloud names to watch. "We think Twilio could become a $10 billion business," Bracelin said.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

    Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy this year. The latest move came this month when it announced the purchase of retail company Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF), which operates 171 liquor stores in Canada (most of which are in Alberta -- Sundial's home province). This move further diversifies Sundial's existing operations and gives it yet another source of revenue.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy ChemoCentryx Stock?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the company's autoimmune drug, avacopan, which instantly led to shares of ChemoCentryx more than doubling in value. For investors who didn't want to take on the risk heading into the FDA decision, the obvious question now is whether it's too late to invest in the healthcare stock. After amassing such impressive returns over a short time frame, can investors who buy the stock today still expect to earn a good return on their investment?

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Should Be Mid-Cap Stocks Soon

    Lovesac, PubMatic, and Baozun all trade at market caps below $2 billion, but that could change soon.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications