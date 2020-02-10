CurieMD is using telehealth to plug the menopause support gap

U.S. femtech startup CurieMD is offering menopause diagnosis and treatment prescription via a telehealth platform — beginning in California, where it launched late last year.

Founder Dr Leslie Meserve says the goal is to widen access to treatment and support services for mid-life women, spying a business opportunity in offering an auxiliary digital service targeting an area of women's health which she says is often overlooked within standard health service provision and suffers from a lack of trained physicians.

She also suggests there is a “unique fear” in the U.S. around the use of hormone therapy for treating the menopause that's left an access gap in support services — blaming concerns sparked by misleading publicity attached to the 2003 Women's Health Initiative study which implied a link with breast cancer.

"The authors of the study released a press release prematurely that then became an overnight sensationalized story about hormone therapy causing breast cancer," she explains. "What they didn't say was that in the estrogen-only arm of the trial there was actually a lower incidence of breast cancer. So that was never stated anywhere. The other thing they failed to state was that the slight increased risk was not statistically significant... They did women a huge disservice by releasing this press release prematurely."

More than fifteen years on, Meserve believes the time is right for telehealth services to help plug the information and support gap that still orbits the menopause, in part as a consequence of "deeply rooted" but misplaced fear of hormone therapy.

Investment in products targeted women's health and wellness has also been jumping up in recent years as VCs cotton on to an underinvested opportunity which more founders are also focusing on -- led by female entrepreneurs driving attention toward women's issues.

There are now a number of femtech startups specifically focused on the menopause. Asked about competitors Meserve points to several other U.S. startups -- including Gennev and Elektra Health.

"There is a lot more interest in telehealth and I believe the time is absolutely right for more information to be given to the world... to make sure that women know that going through menopause is not the end of anything -- it's the beginning of a wonderful second half of life," she suggests, arguing that the regular healthcare services women are accessing often don't have the time to dedicate to discussing menopausal symptoms and potential treatments with their patients.

"Telehealth is not going to be appropriate for every single medical issue that's for sure of but the diagnosis and treatment of menopausal symptoms is really based on a discussion," she says. "We do let patients know that we are an adjunct to the regular care that they need to be receiving from their gynecologist and primary care physicians. But menopausal treatment requires a lot of discussion, a lot of talk therapy -- it's a very cognitive diagnosis and treatment. And many OB-GYNs and primary care doctors really don't have the time needed to explain the pros and cons of hormone therapy to their patients.

"They do the physical. They address immediate, urgent needs but they may not have the time to address something that doesn't feel as urgent. Menopausal symptoms -- from insomnia to hot flushes -- they don't feel as urgent to practitioners so I don't think that they're always given the time needed. And we know that physicians and other practitioners are very rushed. The way our insurance models go they have to see patients every nine to 15 minutes and sometimes a 15 minute office visit just isn't enough to perform both a pap smear, a physical and answer all of these questions. So we're an adjunct. We're not in place of their regular physical exams -- we're an addition to those."

Meserve practiced in primary care for close to two decades before moving into specializing in menopause services herself -- a shift that led to the idea of setting up a company to address mid-life women's health issues via a web-based telehealth platform.

"I've kind of grown up with my patients and a few years ago I was noticing that my patients were having lots of menopausal symptoms so I self-trained in the treatment of menopause and then became a certified menopause practitioner," she tells TechCrunch, explaining her own transition from practicing in primary care to focusing on menopause care.

