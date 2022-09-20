U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Curing Agent Market Size to Grow by USD 2.09 billion, New Product Launches to be Key Trend - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New product launches are one of the major trends in the curing agent market. Successful new product launches increase the revenue flow of vendors and help expand their consumer base. This provides vendors a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in March 2020, Gabriel Performance Products, LLC announced the launch of new epoxy curing agents, namely VERSACURE RAC 9040 and RAC 9010UV. In December 2021, Evonik Industries AG launched Anquamine 469, a water-borne epoxy curing agent. Such launches will help established vendors to expand their market share in untapped consumer segments, which will further foster market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Curing Agent Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Curing Agent Market 2022-2026

The curing agent market size is projected to grow by USD 2.09 billion from 2022 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The increased demand for epoxy resin systems as a primer is driving the curing agent market growth. However, factors such as environmental regulations affecting market growth may challenge market growth.

Curing Agent Market: Type Landscape

By type, the market has been segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone rubber, and others. The epoxy segment will generate maximum revenue in the curing agent market, owing to the wide range of architectural applications of epoxy resins.

Curing Agent Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to factors such as steady economic expansion. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the curing agent market in APAC.

Curing Agent Market: Key Vendor Analysis

The curing agent market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Atul Ltd., BASF SE, Campbell Plastics Ltd., Cardolite Corp., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, KUKDO Chemical Kunshan Co. Ltd., Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., LEUNA Harze GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Olin Corp., RPM International Inc., Shandong Deyuan Epoxy Resin Co. Ltd., Vijai Poly Products Pvt. Ltd., Yunteh Industries, among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the market.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Curing Agent Market: What our Reports Offer

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cell culture media and reagents market share is expected to increase by USD 2.26 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The erythropoietin stimulating agents market share is expected to increase by USD 4.74 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Curing Agent Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.5

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Atul Ltd., BASF SE, Campbell Plastics Ltd., Cardolite Corp., Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, KUKDO Chemical Kunshan Co. Ltd., Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., LEUNA Harze GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Olin Corp., RPM International Inc., Shandong Deyuan Epoxy Resin Co. Ltd., Vijai Poly Products Pvt. Ltd., and Yunteh Industries

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Silicone Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Albemarle Corp.

  • 10.5 BASF SE

  • 10.6 Cardolite Corp.

  • 10.7 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.8 Hexion Inc.

  • 10.9 Huntsman International LLC

  • 10.10 KUKDO Chemical Kunshan Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • 10.12 Olin Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Curing Agent Market 2022-2026
Global Curing Agent Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curing-agent-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-09-billion-new-product-launches-to-be-key-trend---technavio-301627239.html

SOURCE Technavio

