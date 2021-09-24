U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.48
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,838.76
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,992.43
    -59.81 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.44
    -13.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.50
    +0.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.00
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.46 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4470
    +0.0370 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3691
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6310
    +0.3300 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,959.92
    -2,061.33 (-4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.15
    -61.91 (-5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.49
    -14.86 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Curinos Named to 2021 IDC FinTech Top 100 Rankings List

·1 min read

Annual ranking recognizes top global technology providers serving the financial services industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits and digital banking solutions, placed 73 out of 100 on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings list.

Curinos logo (PRNewsfoto/Informa plc,Curinos)
Curinos logo (PRNewsfoto/Informa plc,Curinos)

Celebrating its 18th year, the Fortune 500-style IDC FinTech Rankings categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry. For additional information about the rankings, visit here.

"At Curinos, we are data driven innovators whose goal is to deliver transformative insights that consistently push the needle forward for our clients, exposing new avenues for growth," said Curinos CEO, Craig Woodward. "We are humbled to receive this recognition from IDC FinTech Rankings and view this honor as a testament of our dedication to enable financial institutions to navigate the present and prepare for the future."

Curinos serves hundreds of financial institutions worldwide, delivering the depth and breadth of intelligence across consumer and commercial deposits, omnichannel digital experience and real estate lending markets needed to assess one's competitive position, and make more profitable, data-drive decisions, faster. For additional information about Curinos, visit here.

About Curinos
Curinos is a global data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits, and digital banking solutions, delivering greater insights across the whole balance sheet. Curinos combines bank benchmarking data services and advanced decision support systems and technologies for a more comprehensive view of their competitive landscape so its clients can make more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. For more information, please visit www.curinos.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Zach Allegretti, JConnelly
973-850-7341
zallegrettiII@jconnelly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curinos-named-to-2021-idc-fintech-top-100-rankings-list-301384596.html

SOURCE Curinos

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal, Bitcoin tumbles

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies.&nbsp;

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Crackdown-hit Alibaba to divest 5% stake in Chinese broadcaster

    An investment arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, targeted in a regulatory crackdown, will divest its entire stake of 5.01% in broadcaster Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd, the media firm said. The sale comes less than a year after the investment in December last year, as Chinese authorities mount an anti-trust crackdown on large tech companies. One major target has been Alibaba, which faced a fine of $2.75 billion over anti-competitive practices.

  • Retirement Savers Love the Backdoor Roth IRA Strategy. It Might Not Last.

    The tax strategy at issue is the mega-backdoor Roth conversion and it has allowed some Americans to amass sizable balances in tax-free Roth retirement accounts. On Sept. 15, the House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation from House Democrats that would prohibit use of the mega-backdoor Roth conversion starting Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal is one of a series of measures Democrats are backing in an effort to prevent the wealthiest Americans from shielding multimillion-dollar retirement balances from taxes.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Rallying This Week

    The electric vehicle solid-state battery company gave investors a reason to push the stock off 2021 lows this week.

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 303% to 1,337% by 2025

    Since the end of the Great Recession, it's been all systems go for growth stocks. According to consensus sales estimates from Wall Street, the following five well-known large-cap stocks (i.e., market caps of $10 billion or higher) are expected to grow their sales 303% to as much as 1,337% by 2025.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Sink as China Central Bank Says Crypto Transactions Illegal

    The People's Bank of China says Friday all crypto-related transactions are illegal and must be banned.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 5 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Crude oil prices have been largely above $60 per barrel for nearly eight months now, and energy stocks have consequently recovered some of their last-year's losses. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 25%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's 16% rise in 2021. If you're looking to invest $5,000 in energy stocks, you should do well by equally dividing the amount in the below five stocks.

  • Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) Price is Lagging the Market Prospects and Dividend Strengths

    After 3 years, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock is back on the starting line. While it might be frustrating for the investors, periods of sideways price movement have been reoccurring throughout its history. Yet, with a high 4.8% yield and some new developments, the stock might be undervalued at the moment. This article will examine this possibility through a discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood Says This Obscure Rule Proves 'We Are Not In A Bubble'

    Want to know Cathie Wood's ARK Invest secret to scoring huge gains? The secret is out: An obscure measure called Wright's Law, which tells her stocks are not in a bubble.

  • 3 Top Stocks Under $10 a Share

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) hasn't been a particularly great performer of late. Zynga is now calling for a Q3 adjusted EBITDA of only $150 million and a net loss of $110 million, which suggests that its casual video gaming business is contracting rather than expanding. It's arguable that investors have overreacted to that premise though, driving Zynga shares well below where they should be.

  • Why Biopharmaceutical Dynavax Technologies Could Soar in 2022

    During Thursday's Mad Money Lightning Round segment host Jim Cramer fielded questions about stocks from various callers. In the daily bar chart of DVAX, below, we can see two base patterns that have supported the rally so far. It is hard to see what the trading volume has been doing on this chart but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved in a positive direction and confirms and supports the price gains this year.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.