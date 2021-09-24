Curinos Named to 2021 IDC FinTech Top 100 Rankings List

Annual ranking recognizes top global technology providers serving the financial services industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits and digital banking solutions, placed 73 out of 100 on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings list.

Celebrating its 18th year, the Fortune 500-style IDC FinTech Rankings categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry. For additional information about the rankings, visit here.

"At Curinos, we are data driven innovators whose goal is to deliver transformative insights that consistently push the needle forward for our clients, exposing new avenues for growth," said Curinos CEO, Craig Woodward. "We are humbled to receive this recognition from IDC FinTech Rankings and view this honor as a testament of our dedication to enable financial institutions to navigate the present and prepare for the future."

Curinos serves hundreds of financial institutions worldwide, delivering the depth and breadth of intelligence across consumer and commercial deposits, omnichannel digital experience and real estate lending markets needed to assess one's competitive position, and make more profitable, data-drive decisions, faster. For additional information about Curinos, visit here.

Curinos is a global data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits, and digital banking solutions, delivering greater insights across the whole balance sheet. Curinos combines bank benchmarking data services and advanced decision support systems and technologies for a more comprehensive view of their competitive landscape so its clients can make more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. For more information, please visit www.curinos.com.

