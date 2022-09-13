Curinos Thought Leaders to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits and digital banking solutions, today announced that Pete Gilchrist, EVP, Head of Retail Deposits and Commercial Banking and Andrew Frisbie, EVP, Head of Treasury and Risk, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Gilchrist and Frisbie will serve as speakers on "The Outlook for Bank Deposits" panel.

A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Curinos serves hundreds of financial institutions worldwide, delivering the depth and breadth of intelligence across consumer and commercial deposits, omnichannel digital experience and lending markets needed to assess one's competitive position, and make more profitable, data-driven decisions, faster. For additional information about Curinos, visit here.

About Curinos

Curinos is the leading provider of data, technologies and insights that enable financial institutions to make better, and more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. Born out of the combination of two familiar industry powerhouses, Novantas and Informa's FBX business, Curinos brings to market a new level of industry expertise across deposits, lending and digital experience solutions and technologies. Through access to comprehensive datasets and analytics, intelligent technologies and connected behavioral insights, Curinos is the partner of choice to help you attract, retain and grow more profitable customer relationships. For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com.

