Curiosity getting the best of you? Here's how to see who unfollowed you on Instagram

Mythili Devarakonda, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Are you spending all your time on Instagram to figure out who unfollowed you? Or perhaps, those food reels are keeping you there. Whatever the reason, Meta-owned Instagram has become the social networking hub worldwide. Over 120 million Americans were actively using Instagram as of January 2022 and the U.S. became a leading market for the photo-sharing app, according to Statista.

Like Twitter, Instagram uses the concept of followers to connect with other users. However, users can unfollow just as easily as they can follow, with just a tap of the finger. And people are left wondering who exactly unfollowed them.

Wireless streaming: How to mirror iPhone to TV? Screen mirroring VS screen casting?

Losing followers on Twitter?: Here are three ways to find out who decided to leave.

Who unfollowed me on Instagram?

According to Business Insider, there are three ways to check who unfollowed you on Instagram. The first two ways involve knowing the name of the account who could’ve unfollowed you and manually searching for them.

By checking your Followers list:

  1. Open Instagram and go to your Profile, located at the bottom-most right.

  2. Tap on your Followers list at the top.

  3. Using the search bar, type in the name of the account who you think might’ve unfollowed you. If you’re unsure about the name, look through the list to find the user.

  4. If they appear, it means they’re following you. If not, it means they’re not following you or have unfollowed.

By checking the Following list of another user:

  1. Open Instagram and go to the Search page, located at the bottom left and next to the home icon.

  2. Using the search bar, type the name of the account whose following status you want to check.

  3. Go to their profile and tap Following.

  4. Type your account’s name in the search. If it appears, they follow you. If not, it means either they didn’t follow you originally, or they might’ve unfollowed you.

The other option would be using third-party apps to learn who unfollowed you. But the apps only track your account stats such as unfollows after you have downloaded them and signed in with your Instagram account.

Following an annoying account?: Here is how to mute someone on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Kim K and Chrissy Teigen: Instagram rolls back changes after its users lash out.

Can I see who unfollowed me on Instagram?

According to Teen Vogue, many third-party apps that helped track Instagram users’ activity stopped working due to “major changes” to the app’s platform in 2018. However, the following apps were in business as of the summer of 2022 to analyze the inner workings of your Instagram account.

  • FollowMeter

  • Followers Tracker Pro

  • Follow Cop

To track your unfollows using FollowMeter:

  1. Download and install FollowMeter on your iOS or Android device.

  2. Open the app and log in using your Instagram credentials.

  3. FollowMeter analyzes your account and then, you’re able to see who unfollowed you by tapping on “Unfollowers.”

  4. You can also find out who doesn’t follow you back by tapping “Not following you back” and learn about the accounts whose follows you don’t return by clicking “You are not following back,” according to Business Insider.

Similar instructions can be followed for using Followers Tracker Pro, which is only available for iOS devices, and Follow Cop, which is only available for Android.

Looking to clean up the clutter?: How to delete all emails on Gmail.

Tech tips: Here's how to scan documents and text to your Apple devices

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who unfollowed me on Instagram? These third-party apps will tell you.

