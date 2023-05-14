Will CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is CuriosityStream's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2023, CuriosityStream had cash of US$49m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$34m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 17 months from March 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 20 months. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is CuriosityStream Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that CuriosityStream reduced its cash burn by 54% during the last year. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue declined by 7.8% during the period. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For CuriosityStream To Raise More Cash For Growth?

CuriosityStream seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

CuriosityStream has a market capitalisation of US$52m and burnt through US$34m last year, which is 65% of the company's market value. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

How Risky Is CuriosityStream's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of CuriosityStream's cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CuriosityStream that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

