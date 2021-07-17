U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,327.16
    -32.87 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,687.85
    -299.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,427.24
    -115.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.24
    -27.06 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -16.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.70
    -0.69 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0660
    +0.2260 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,794.70
    +21.41 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.35
    -10.21 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Curiosity rover might be sitting near microbe 'burps' on Mars

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

NASA's Curiosity rover might be sitting near a wealth of information that might hint at signs of life on Mars. New Scientist and Space.com note that Caltech researchers have identified six locations for methane "burps" (that is, emissions blips) on the planet, including one just a few dozen miles west southwest from Curiosity. Ideally, the rover could investigate the emissions and determine their true nature.

Curiosity has detected the methane spurts six times since landing on Mars in 2012, but scientists haven't had success locating their sources until now. Europe's Trace Gas Orbiter has also failed to spot methane at atmospheric levels. The Caltech team narrowed down the on-the-ground sources by modelling methane particles as packets and tracing their routes based on historical wind velocity.

The research hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, so we'd take it with a grain of caution. It's also entirely possible that the gas has non-organic origins. Even if that's the case, though, the burps could be tied to geological activity linked to liquid water. Early Mars reportedly held massive amounts of water — even if there's no active water at these sources, a close-up study could help illustrate Mars' history.

Recommended Stories

  • Out of this world: Why humans could one day be living on other planets

    DNA editing could allow humans to live on new planets within 500 years, a genetic engineering expert who has worked with Nasa has suggested. Chris Mason, a professor of physiology and biophysics at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, argued that technological advances could one day allow humans to engineer their bodies to survive extraterrestrial conditions. He outlined a detailed plan for how the human race could settle on potentially hundreds of exoplanets when Earth is no longer able t

  • The fight over the Thirty Meter Telescope reveals science's shortcomings

    The yearslong fight to stop the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii has laid bare the fractured relationships between researchers and the communities they rely on for science.Why it matters: At almost 14,000 feet, the dormant volcano is a coveted location for astronomers looking to answer deep questions about the universe. But for many Native Hawaiians, it's a sacred place that has already been desecrated by past telescopes.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Florida boaters could risk fines, prison by going to Cuba

    Federal authorities are warning organizers planning to launch a flotilla next week from South Florida to waters near Cuba that they could risk breaking the law. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in an advisory Thursday that boaters intending to enter Cuban territorial waters must get permission from the U.S. Coast Guard. Violators risk facing fines of $25,000 a day and 10 years in prison, the advisory said.

  • Is a trade for Kris Bryant the right move for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY

    On BNNY, Doug Williams, Andy Martino, Omar Minaya and Sal Licata weigh in on the Kris Bryant rumors. Omar says he thinks the deal will get done, while also discussing the fit and the idea of giving up good players for a rental. Sal gives his take as a Mets fan… and says if the Mets are going for it this year, they have to make the deal. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Impossible Foods chicken nuggets are coming this fall

    Impossible Foods will debut plant-based chicken nuggets this fall, the company told Bloomberg on Friday.

  • 11 Bears make list of top 101 greatest NFL nicknames ever

    Touchdown Wire released its list of the top 101 greatest NFL nicknames, and the Bears were well-represented. See who took the top spot.

  • ‘Behind the Attraction’ traces Disney's theme-park tech advancements one ride at a time

    'Behind the Attraction' is a snackable look at your favorite Disney rides and shows.

  • Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

    BERKELEY, California (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Saturday it has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed "Full Self-Driving capability", for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront. Tesla has previously said its subscription service would generate recurring revenue and expand the customer base for pricy features including lane changing on highways and parking assistance. Tesla's CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said in April that its planned subscription service would generate recurring revenue for the company, although "there could be a period of time in which cash reduces in the near term."

  • TurboTax creator Intuit leaves the IRS' free tax filing program

    TurboTax creator Intuit has left the IRS Free File program over claims the federal tax agency's system is holding it back.

  • Wanted: More scientists of color would make for better science

    Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, a theoretical physicist at the University of New Hampshire, is one of about 100 Black American women physicists, but she nearly left the field in her first semester in college. She isn't the only scientist of color who thought of giving up before her career began.Why it matters: Scientists and institutions have stepped up efforts in the year since George Floyd's murder to redress the underrepresentation of people like Prescod-Weinstein and other scientists of color amon

  • Biden: Facebook and other platforms are ‘killing people’ with vaccine misinformation

    Joe Biden said that Facebook and other social media platforms are “killing people” by allowing misinformation about COVID-19 to spread on their platforms.

  • Nation faces potentially dangerous weather

    CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the latest on how hot the weekend will be.

  • Boat of the Week: Meet ‘The Beast,’ an Epic Sailing Superyacht With a Bonkers 9,000-Square-Foot Sail

    "Ngoni" has a sleek, low profile, but her massive sails and technical keel and bulb make her a force of nature in open-ocean sailing.

  • Amazon convinces Apple to remove review analyzer Fakespot from the App Store

    Fakespot, an app that analyzes Amazon reviews to determine which ones are fake, is no longer available for iOS.

  • Hitting the Books: The correct way to make coffee, according to science

    The best part of waking up is, of course, hot bean juice in your cup.

  • Photos reveal devastating impact as more than 125 killed by floods in Europe - 'Warnings not taken seriously'

    Flooding in western Europe has left more than 125 dead and created swathes of damage across Germany and Belgium.

  • Tesla offers a Full Self-Driving subscription for $199 per month

    Tesla has launched its long-expected Full Self-Driving subscription at $199 per month.

  • 'Jeopardy!' fans call out an inaccurate answer on the show

    The $1,600 wrong answer helped propel a fan-favorite Marine contestant to his second win.

  • Amazon's Alexa voice options now include Shaq and Melissa McCarthy

    Amazon's Alexa digital assistant can now impersonate the voices of Shaquille O'Neal and Melissa McCarthy.

  • Donald Trump files suit against social media giants Facebook and Twitter

    Most observers see the lawsuits have little to no chance at success.