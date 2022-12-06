U.S. markets open in 9 hours 9 minutes

MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Curis to Host Webcast to Discuss Updated Emavusertib Clinical Data in Leukemia

·3 min read

Curis to review results during conference call, featuring commentary by Dr. Eric Winer, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, on Monday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m. ET

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a webcast on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss new data from the TakeAim Leukemia trial of emavusertib, including data presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

(PRNewsfoto/Curis, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Curis, Inc.)

This presentation will include data for 28 additional evaluable AML/MDS patients:

  • 11 patients treated with monotherapy in targeted populations (now 24 patients total)

  • 13 patients treated with monotherapy in non-target populations (now 34 patients total)

  • 4 patients treated with the combination of emavusertib and venetoclax (4 patients total)

Patients in a targeted population are those with FLT3, U2AF1, or SF3B1 mutations.

The call led by James Dentzer, President and CEO, will include a presentation by Robert Martell, M.D., Head of Curis R&D and commentary by Eric Winer, M.D., Clinical Investigator at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The speakers and additional members of Curis leadership will be available to answer questions at the end of the event.

To access the live call, please dial (888) 346-6389 from the United States or (412) 317-5252 from other locations, shortly before 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.curis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Curis website shortly after completion of the call.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, emavusertib (CA-4948). Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other B cell malignancies, both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, and the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the TakeAim Leukemia trial during which no new patients will be enrolled in the monotherapy expansion phase (Phase 2a) or the combination phase (Phase 1b) of emavusertib with azacitidine or venetoclax, and current study participants benefiting from treatment may continue to be treated with emavusertib at doses of 300mg BID or lower. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-to-host-webcast-to-discuss-updated-emavusertib-clinical-data-in-leukemia-301695288.html

SOURCE Curis, Inc.

