Curis to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on February 24, 2022

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after the close of U.S. markets. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 pm ET.

To access the live conference call, please dial (888) 346-6389 from the United States or (412) 317- 5252 from other locations, shortly before 4:30 pm ET. The conference call can also be accessed on the Curis website at www.curis.com in the 'Investors' section. A replay of the financial results conference call will be available on the Curis website shortly after completion of the call.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib. Curis is also evaluating CA-4948 in a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-to-release-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-hold-conference-call-on-february-24-2022-301484806.html

SOURCE Curis, Inc.

