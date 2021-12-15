U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,643.00
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,594.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,950.00
    +25.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,162.70
    +5.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.89
    -0.84 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1274
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3237
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7200
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,235.16
    +1,566.76 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.77
    +30.65 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Curium is pleased to announce that Sakir Mutevelic MD, MSc has joined as global Chief Medical Officer

Curium

Sakir Mutevelic MD, MSc

Sakir Mutevelic joins Curium as Chief Medical Officer, leading Curium&#39;s global medical strategy and clinical development for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.
Sakir Mutevelic joins Curium as Chief Medical Officer, leading Curium's global medical strategy and clinical development for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.
Sakir Mutevelic joins Curium as Chief Medical Officer, leading Curium's global medical strategy and clinical development for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

London and Paris, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium welcomes Sakir Mutevelic MD, MSc. As Chief Medical Officer, Sakir leads Curium’s global medical strategy and clinical development for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

In this role, he develops and leads Curium`s product pipeline growth initiatives, to drive product evolution and portfolio expansion across radiopharmaceutical diagnostics, companion diagnostics and therapeutics -- ensuring the Curium Group fulfils its “Life Forward” mission to transform and improve disease management and patient lives. This includes managing and coordinating strategic partnerships, clinical development planning and operational execution, managing the clinical aspects of regulatory strategies and interactions with health authorities, and supporting Curium`s strategic initiatives from medical and clinical development perspective. Sakir is a member of Curium’s Global Leadership Team.

Sakir holds a medical doctor degree and master’s degree in pharmacology and has more than 25 years of professional experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with profound clinical experience and successful clinical development of both new chemical and biological entities in oncology and hematology, from early to late-stage clinical development as well as global regulatory submissions and approvals. Prior to his time at Curium, he served in different strategic and operational functions, with increasing responsibility at country, regional and global levels at Boehringer Ingelheim, Baxter, Baxalta, Shire, Servier and AAA/Novartis.

About Curium

Curium is the world’s largest nuclear medicine company. We develop, manufacture and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com.

For more information about this press release, please contact Sandy Borgschulte at sandy.borgschulte@curiumpharma.com or 314.954.6637

Attachment

CONTACT: Sandy Borgschulte Curium 314-954-6637 sandy.borgschulte@curiumpharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ: ALZN) surged 28% on Tuesday, as investors bought in ahead of the biotech's upcoming clinical data release for its experimental Alzheimer's treatment. Alzamend is an early stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric conditions. Its investigational oral treatment for dementia related to Alzheimer's, AL001, has been shown to prevent cognitive impairment in mice. Alzamend is currently conducting a phase 1 human clinical study to evaluate the safety and proper dosing for AL001 in a planned phase 2 trial.

  • Omicron May Evade Sinovac; Australian Case Warning: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccine, one of the most widely used in the world, does not provide sufficient antibodies to neutralize the omicron variant, according to a Hong Kong study of 25 individuals.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalAustralia’s most p

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As Omicron Partially Eludes Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after a new Covid variant emerged that partially eludes protection from its Covid shot? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • South African Study Shows Omicron Variant Could Escape Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Protection

    A new private study by South Africa’s Discovery Health suggests that Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is just 33% effective against infections by the omicron variant. However, the Company reported that the variant appears to cause less severe disease. Based on 211,000 positive COVID-19 cases, the data showed that the risk of hospitalization was 29% lower than in South Africa’s first wave back in mid-2020. The Pfizer/BioNTech shot was 70% effective at preve

  • The massive gap between Republicans and Democrats on vaccinating kids

    One of the biggest stories of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 is the yawning gap between red and blue. While the virus was relatively nonpartisan in its impact last year, slower vaccine uptake among Republicans and conservatives has resulted in significantly - and increasingly - worse outcomes in red areas. The campaign to get children vaccinated is following the same pattern - only more pronounced, and in ways that portend bruising battles ahead.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the mo

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy Or Sell After FDA Advisors Narrowly Endorse Covid Pill?

    Is Merck stock a buy or sell after its Covid pill, molnupiravir, passed muster with FDA advisors? Is MRK stock a buy or sell right now?

  • COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    Winter is here and as COVID cases are rising in some states and areas, a surge is likely to take place. Taking certain precautions like being vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands does help, but catching COVID is still a possibility. The virus affects everyone a bit differently, but there are common symptoms to watch out for that can sometimes happen in a pattern. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explained symptoms to watch out for and the order the

  • Pfizer stock closes at record after $6.7 billion takeover of Arena; deal ‘makes strategic sense to us,’ analyst says

    Pfizer Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal with a value of about $6.7 billion, sending Pfizer shares to their highest close ever, and Arena shares to their largest one-day gain.

  • Apple Restores Mask Mandate for All U.S. Stores

    The decision is the latest sign that the emergence of Omicron and rising case counts in some parts of the country are complicating a return to normalcy.

  • Cornell partially shuts down its campus due to nearly 500 COVID-19 cases in possible omicron outbreak

    Cornell University is shutting down its Ithaca, N.Y. campus due to a “rapid spread” of COVID-19 cases among the student body, the Ivy League school announced Tuesday. The university’s online COVID dashboard counted 469 active student cases as of Tuesday afternoon. University president Martha E. Pollack posted a statement online updating the campus community to the worsening COVID outbreak on Tuesday.

  • 'It is legal extortion': Diabetics pay steep price for insulin as rebates drive up costs

    Multiple reports show insulin prices continue to surge because of a rebate system that leaves diabetics footing the bill and middlemen and insurers cashing in.

  • Pfizer Confirms Its Covid Pill Reduces the Risk of Hospitalization or Death by Nearly 90%

    Pfizer says additional data confirms the interim results, and that the pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% if taken within three days of symptom onset.

  • ‘Zero Covid’ Isn’t Stopping Omicron. Here’s What Will.

    The Omicron variant is just too infectious to be stopped through lockdowns and travel bans, writes epidemiologist Chris Beyrer.

  • Man whose wife won a court battle to treat his COVID-19 with ivermectin has died

    Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.

  • ICUs full of unvaccinated patients, one year after the first COVID vaccines

    Tuesday marks one year since COVID-19 vaccinations became available in the United States to those who qualified for them.

  • Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral proves almost 90% effective in latest trial data, as U.S. passes 50 million confirmed cases of the illness

    Pfizer Inc. cheered investors Tuesday with final data from a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 antiviral, that found it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk adults by 89% if given shortly after the onset of symptoms, confirming the first set of data released last month.

  • U.S. study suggests COVID-19 vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster

    All three U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines appear to be significantly less protective against the newly-detected Omicron variant of the coronavirus in laboratory testing, but a booster dose likely restores most of the protection, according to a study released on Tuesday. The study from researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard and MIT that has not yet been peer reviewed tested blood from people who received the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines against a pseudovirus engineered to resemble the Omicron variant. The researchers found "low to absent" antibody neutralization of the variant from the regular regimens of all three vaccines - two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines or one of J&J's single-dose vaccine.

  • Arbutus enters into $300M deal for experimental hepatitis B drug with Chinese pharma firm

    A Bucks County biopharmaceutical company working on a cure for chronic hepatitis B has entered into a licensing and partnership deal with a Chinese pharmaceutical firm valued at up to $300 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Qilu Pharmaceutical of Jinan will get exclusive rights to AB-729, Arbutus Biopharma's lead new drug candidate for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. In return, Arbutus (NASDAQ: ABUS) of Warminster will receive $40 million in an upfront payment, up to $245 million in development and commercialization milestone payments, double-digit tiered royalties, and a $15 million equity investment. William Collier, CEO of Arbutus, called Qilu an "ideal partner" because of the company's extensive development, regulatory and commercialization capabilities in China.

  • 3 Reasons CVS Health Is a Top Dividend Stock to Buy Now

    Adding this unique healthcare conglomerate to your portfolio now could lead to heaps of dividend income down the road.

  • Cornell Closes Campus; N.J. Hospital Use Doubles: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New study data showed Pfizer Inc.’s experimental Covid-19 pill was highly effective at keeping patients out of the hospital but less adept at erasing milder symptoms often associated with breakthrough infections.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe omicron var