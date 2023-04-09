Currencies in Tight Ranges, US Futures Edge Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Major currencies held to narrow ranges and US equity futures made small gains in cautious trading Monday as the Asian session got underway.

Investors are weighing the US jobs report, which sent policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yields back to around 4% when it was released Friday. The data support bets for another Federal Reserve rate increase to quell inflation while also easing some concerns the US economy is careening toward recession.

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Monday after small gains for futures when the non-farm payrolls figures were released. The dollar’s moves against Group-of-10 currencies was confined to about 0.2% early Monday.

Oil was marginally higher, gold inched lower and cryptocurrencies were little changed.

Chinese military drills around Taiwan, following the island’s president visiting the US, may add to the sense of caution in Asian markets. Easter holidays will also keep trading shuttered Monday in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand, along with most of Europe.

“March’s NFP report delivered only a half-victory for the market but effectively reminded Fed of its undone job,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. “The ‘glass half-full’ sentiment is poised to bake into a more divided and fragile risk appetite.”

US payrolls rose at a firm pace in March of 236,000, which was in line with forecasts and followed an upwardly revised 326,000 advance in February. The unemployment rate dropped again near record lows to 3.5%.

Swaps trading showed the odds for a quarter percentage point interest-rate increase at the Fed’s May meeting rose to about two in three, up from roughly 50-50 before the data landed. Investors have been aggressively pricing in rate cuts later this year as economic data falls short of estimates, suggesting the American economy is slowing.

“In the short term we are not expecting any surprises for Asian equities over the coming week, unless something major changes the landscape,” said Peter McGuire, chief executive officer of Trading Point. “Markets remain cautious due to central bank’s policy and inflation. There certainly could be trouble brewing in the not-to-distant future as layoffs and earnings will show us all who has no clothes when the tide runs out.”

The next major data point for the Fed is a report on consumer prices, due April 12. Officials deliver their policy move on May 3.

Key events this week:

US wholesale inventories, Monday

New York Fed President John Williams takes part in discussion hosted by the Economics Review at New York University, Monday

China PPI, CPI, Tuesday

IMF world economic outlook, global financial stability reports, Tuesday

Chicago Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari and Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker speak at separate events, Tuesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, CPI, Wednesday

Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Wednesday

China trade, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claim, Thursday

US retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Major US banks JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup report earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:09 a.m. Tokyo time.

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0909

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 131.98 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8753 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6670

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $28,373.04

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,862.39

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $80.98 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,005.30 an ounce

