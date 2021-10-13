Currency.com Launches Personalised OTC Crypto Trading Service

Currency.com Prime provides premium advisory and relationship management services to meet the exacting needs of high-net-worth and institutional clients

GIBRALTAR / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Currency.com, the high-growth European crypto platform helping everyone connect with the booming world of cryptocurrencies, today announced the launch of its premium over-the-counter (OTC) crypto trading desk, Currency.com Prime. Aimed at high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and institutional clients, the new trading desk will provide clients with bespoke trading solutions and private client advisory services to help them seamlessly and securely settle large volumes of cryptocurrency transactions.

With the launch of this dedicated OTC trading desk, institutional and HNW clients will be able to settle trades themselves, instantly 24/7 or consult a dedicated account manager for further support. In addition to providing clients with liquidity and ease of transacting, Currency.com Prime will offer clients a premium advisory service through its multi-lingual Account Management and Global Transaction teams, a service which is in high demand in the crypto sector.

Samuel Rondot, Head of OTC Trading at Currency.com said:

"HNW individuals have diverse portfolios with investments across many different sectors and a large appetite for new products. Their time and attention are valuable and staying ahead of changes in the crypto market requires constant attention and a lot of time. Operating across multiple time-zones, Currency.com Prime will provide our clients with a personal and private consulting service to support them in their trading journey," said Rondot.

Currency.com Prime will also support institutions and HNW clients with market liquidity to enable them to execute and settle trades in over 200 assets in multiple currencies. Clients will have access to exclusive innovative products, lending, staking, NFTs, private tokens and structured products. For clients who need digital custody solutions, Currency.com will also provide tailored hot wallet and cold storage facilities.

"Currency.com Prime is powered by a state-of-the-art smart order management system that automatically and instantly routes orders through a deep liquidity pool. This enables Currency.com to give clients the best price at the time of trading. With Currency.com Prime, clients can easily and securely complete large transactions with just a few clicks or consult our advisory teams for a more personalised experience," added Samuel.

The launch of Currency.com Prime affirms the company's commitment to enable more people, including institutions, crypto foundations and HNW individuals, to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies conveniently and securely.

Head of Strategy for Currency.com , Vitaliy Kedyk said:

"Traditionally, one of the largest barriers to entry for institutions and HNW investors in the crypto space has been the lack of infrastructure. By supporting these clients with bespoke OTC services through Currency.com Prime, we believe that we can encourage the further growth of the crypto market. Over time, the increased institutional presence will lead to a more substantial price discovery in cryptocurrencies, which will further promote the development of supportive regulation and drive greater mainstream adoption."

About Currency.com

Currency.com is a high-growth, crypto platform seamlessly linking the booming world of cryptocurrencies with the world of traditional financial assets. Powered by simple, slick and intuitive technology, the platform is designed to enable investors to securely buy, trade and invest in popular cryptocurrencies using both crypto and fiat currencies.

Depending on the regulatory perimeters in different countries, Currency.com offers different products around digital assets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive financial education content.

In 2020, Currency.com reported a 374 percent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe's fastest growing crypto exchanges. Venture Capitalist Viktor Prokopenya was an early investor in the company through his fund VP Capital.

Currency Com US LLC is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network as a Money Services Business. Its parent entity, Currency Com Limited is licensed by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission as a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Provider. The company has offices located in the US, Belarus, Gibraltar and Ukraine.

