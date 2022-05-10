Currency.com leverages Zero Hash to expand into the US with new crypto exchange services

Zero Hash

The Currency.com exchange will enable US investors buy and store popular cryptocurrencies

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency.com, one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges, today announced a partnership with Zero Hash, a leader in B2B2C digital assets infrastructure solutions, to enable US clients to buy and store popular cryptocurrencies.



"We are pleased to power the expansion of access to the Currency.com product by enabling US clients to buy, sell, deposit, and withdraw a range of cryptocurrencies," said Edward Woodford, CEO of Zero Hash. "We are excited to partner with Currency.com as they continue to promote the adoption of digital assets.”

Currency.com's launch in the US follows strong growth across its global business. In 2021, Currency.com saw overall trading activity on its platform increase by 445% from a year earlier. Through this partnership with Zero Hash, Currency.com’s clients in the United States will be able to trade the most popular cryptocurrencies immediately, in 51 US jurisdictions

"Our expansion into the United States represents a milestone moment in the growth of Currency.com as we introduce our simplified, intuitive web-based platform to one of the world's most mature cryptocurrency markets," said Steve Gregory, CEO of Currency.com, US. "We are proud to partner with Zero Hash, which provides a plug and play approach to effectively open up access to US persons through a series of API endpoints. This will support Currency.com in the onboarding of new clients as we grow and expand.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and DeFi. Clients include MoneyLion, Transak, Deserve, DraftKings, Step, MoonPay, tastyworks. Zero Hash is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash Holdings Ltd. is a Delaware C-Corp that wholly owns Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC. Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

About Currency.com

Currency.com is a high-growth, crypto exchange helping everyone securely connect with the booming world of cryptocurrencies. An innovator in the fiat-to-crypto space, it allows investors to buy, store and invest in top-traded cryptocurrencies. To help investors trade with confidence, the exchange is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive financial education content.

In 2021, the crypto platform reported a 343% growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges platforms.

Currency Com US LLC is registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business. Its parent entity, Currency Com Limited, is authorised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to provide Distributed Ledger Technology services under licence number 25032. Currency.com has offices located in Cyprus, US, and Gibraltar.

To find out more, visit www.currency.com .

Media Contacts

Zero Hash

Edward Woodford

edward@zerohash.com



Currency.com

Shamillia Sivathambu

shamillia.sivathambu@capital.com



