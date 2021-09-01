Currency Exchange Announces Interim Chief Financial Officer Appointment

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX:CXI) (OTCBB:CURN) (“CXI” or the “Company”), a full service foreign exchange technology and services provider, is pleased to announce that effective immediately Alan Stratton, CPA, CA, has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Exchange Bank of Canada, the Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary operating as a Canadian Schedule 1 bank.



Mr. Stratton has served as the Vice-President, Finance of Exchange Bank of Canada since January 2020 where he has been responsible for financial reporting, taxation, capital management and regulatory compliance matters. Mr. Stratton has previous experience as Chief Financial Officer of a public company, including all aspects of financial reporting, equity and debt financings, and investor relations. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Finance & Accounting, from Ryerson University.

CXI recognizes Stephen Fitzpatrick for his period of service as CFO at the Company and Exchange Bank of Canada. Mr. Fitzpatrick has decided to step down for personal reasons and we thank him for his contributions to the organization.

A search process has commenced for a permanent Chief Financial Officer at the Company and Exchange Bank of Canada.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International provides comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Company-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

Exchange Bank of Canada, the Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

