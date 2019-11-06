Currency Gain Cements Stable Rates in Poland: Decision Day Guide

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The logic for extending the record pause in Polish interest rates is strengthening.

While central banks globally are loosening monetary policy as economic growth sags, expansion in Poland remains at about 4%. Similarly, the resurgent inflation that prompted hikes to borrowing costs in other parts of eastern Europe has eased.

Helping keep Polish prices in check, the zloty was the best emerging-market performer against the euro last month. Economists see the benchmark rate staying at 1.5% on Wednesday -- where it’s been since 2015.

Meeting the same day, Romania’s central bank kept its key rate at 2.5% following a bigger-than-expected dip in inflation to back within the target band. Serbia and the Czech Republic will probably follow suit on Thursday.

“We don’t expect any rate changes in the foreseeable future” in Poland, said Ernest Pytlarczyk, chief economist at MBank. “The risks are to the downside.”

Zloty forward-rate agreements back that opinion, pricing in 10 basis points of cuts in borrowing costs in the next 12 to 15 months. While Governor Adam Glapinski advocates stable rates until at least 2022, when the term of the bank’s current board ends, there are reasons to be more cautious about the economy in the months ahead.

For one, next year’s growth is forecast at closer to 3%, while the effect of government expenditure around the elections it won last month is fading. There’s also likely to be less in the way of European Union funding because of how the bloc’s budget payouts are spread.

A gauge of manufacturing is already flashing a warning, plunging to the lowest since 2009.

“October’s reading suggests a rather pessimistic outlook for the quarters to come,” said Malgorzata Krzywicka, an analyst at Erste Group Bank AG. “The scale of the slowdown could be bigger than previously anticipated.”

There’s positive news too. One government initiative will ramp up the minimum wage in the years to come, buoying consumer spending.

The picture may become clearer this month as the bank digests new economic projections. But some members of the Monetary Policy Council have suggested growth forecasts will be downgraded and the inflation outlook raised.

That would further bolster the argument for steady rates.

