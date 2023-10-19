Currency traders are piling into bets against Israel's shekel following the Hamas attack

Israel's shekel has fallen nearly 5% against the dollar since Hamas attacked on October 7. Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Traders are betting against the Israeli shekel as the conflict threatens to become a wider war.

Short positions rose to their highest level in nearly two years last week, per Deutsche Bank data.

The Israeli currency has fallen nearly 5% against the dollar since Hamas attacked on October 7.

Traders are betting that the shekel will keep weakening amid fears that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could escalate.

Short positions rose to their highest level since January 2022 last week, per Deutsche Bank Research data shared with Insider, with Wall Street fretting that the Middle East could be drawn into a war.

The shekel has plunged about 5% to just over 4 shekels per dollar since the Hamas attack on October 7, hitting an eight-year low against the greenback Tuesday. The fall came despite the Bank of Israel pledging to sell more than $30 billion of dollar reserves in a bid to shore up the currency.

The central bank could now be forced to choose between keeping interest rates low to support Israel's wartime economy, or jacking up borrowing costs. When rates rise, currencies tend to strengthen as they become more attractive to foreign investors seeking juicier yields.

The shekel isn't the only Israel-linked asset that's plummeted since Hamas attacked. The benchmark TA-35 stock-market index cratered 6.5% the day after the attack, and has dipped further since then.

The geopolitical uncertainty has led to investors pivoting instead toward so-called "safe-haven" assets such as gold, Treasury bonds, and the dollar. Gold, which tends to rally in times of volatility due to its stable price, has climbed more than 6% to nearly $2,000 an ounce since October 7.

